Regina Daniels Spotted at Ned Nwoko's Home in Viral Livestream Video

A video shared on September 5, 2026, captured Regina Daniels appearing multiple times inside Senator Ned Nwoko's home

The footage was reportedly recorded during an Instagram Live session by one of Nwoko's sons, who ended the stream once they noticed her

The clip has divided social media, with netizens split over what her presence at the property means for her marriage

A video of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has set social media alight after she was unexpectedly caught on camera inside the home of her husband, embattled Senator Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels goes viral as she streams live from Ned Nwoko's house. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's home appearance

The footage, which circulated widely from September 5, 2026, was not a planned appearance. It was captured during an Instagram Live session believed to have been started by one of Nwoko's sons, with Regina visible in the background on multiple occasions, apparently unaware she was being filmed. The moment the children realised she had appeared on screen, the livestream was cut short.

What made the clip particularly striking was the timing. The sighting comes against the backdrop of a period of very public tension surrounding the couple's marriage, which had drawn considerable attention online. Her appearance at the politician's residence, however brief and unplanned, immediately reignited conversation about where things stand between her and the senator.

Social media users were quick to weigh in, with opinions pulling sharply in opposite directions. A section of netizens viewed her presence at the home as a quiet signal that she had returned to her husband, greeting the development warmly. Others, however, were less charitable, expressing disappointment given the position she had previously appeared to take about the state of their relationship.

Mixed Reactions to Regina Daniels' sighting

The video tapped into a broader curiosity about Regina Daniels' personal life that has kept her name trending across Nigerian and West African social media for months. As a prominent actress with a large following, her every move attracts scrutiny, and an unscripted moment like this one carries far more weight than a carefully curated post ever could.

Neither Regina Daniels nor Senator Ned Nwoko had made any public statement about the video at the time the footage began circulating.

The X video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh