Bello Mandiya, who represented Katsina South in the ninth National Assembly, died on Monday, September 7, 2026, in Abuja at age 62

The Katsina State Government confirmed the death and announced burial arrangements for the following day in Abuja

Governor Dikko Radda described the former senator’s passing as a great loss to both Katsina State and the whole of Nigeria

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Bello Mandiya, a former senator who represented Katsina South in Nigeria's ninth National Assembly, died at age 62 in Abuja.

Katsina South confirms the death of former Senator Bello Mandiya at age 62 in Abuja. Image credit: @KatsinaStateNg/X

Source: UGC

The Katsina State Government announced his passing on Monday evening, September 7, 2026.

Ibrahim Mohammed, the chief press secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, briefed journalists and confirmed that the burial would take place in Abuja the following day, Tuesday, September 8, 2026. No cause of death was shared with the public.

Senator Mandiya's career in public service

Before entering the Senate, Mandiya served as chief of staff under former Katsina Governor Aminu Masari.

He subsequently won a Senate seat in the 2019 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, serving the people of Katsina South throughout the ninth National Assembly until his tenure concluded in 2023.

The X post below provides more details about the developments surrounding the death of Bello Mandiya.

Governor Radda mourns the loss

Governor Radda took to X to express his grief, describing the news as deeply shocking. He said that Mandiya's death was a loss that extended beyond Katsina State to the entire nation.

In his tribute, Radda acknowledged the late senator's dedication, stating:

"Senator Mandiya dedicated part of his life to public service and served our people with commitment. His contributions will be remembered."

The governor extended his condolences to Mandiya's immediate family, former Governor Aminu Masari, the people of Katsina South, his political associates, and colleagues from his time in the Senate.

Radda also prayed for the repose of the former senator's soul and asked for fortitude for all those he left behind.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia confirms the passing of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, a revered figure in Islamic scholarship in a heartfelt tribute. Image credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia﻿/FB

Source: UGC

Dr Bawumia confirms Sheikh Saeed Abubakari's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, paid tribute to a prominent Islamic leader, Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, following his passing.

In a Facebook post dated September 8, 2026, Bawumia announced the death of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, who served as the leader of the Anbariya Sunni Community in Tamale.

The NPP flagbearer described receiving the news with deep sadness.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh