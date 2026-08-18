Graduate teachers in Australia start on salaries between $75,000 and $80,000 AUD per year, with earnings rising sharply with experience

Experienced teachers with full registration can earn between $90,000 and $110,000 AUD annually, excluding superannuation

Leadership roles such as Head Teacher or Assistant Principal can push annual earnings well beyond $120,000 AUD

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For anyone considering or already working in education across Australia, understanding how teacher pay is structured can make a significant difference to long-term financial planning and career decisions.

Teaching salaries in Australia vary considerably depending on several key factors: the state or territory where a teacher is employed, the number of years they have been in the classroom, their qualifications, and whether they work in a public, Catholic, or independent school.

Graduate teachers in Australia start on salaries between $75,000 and $80,000 AUD per year. Credit: JohnnyGreig/ROGER YEBUAH

Source: Getty Images

A newly qualified teacher entering the teaching profession can expect a base salary of between $75,000 and $80,000 AUD per year.

This figure represents a starting point on what is known as the teacher pay scale, a structured, incremental system used by most public school systems across the country.

As teachers accumulate years of service and achieve higher professional standards such as Proficient Teacher status, their salaries rise progressively.

A teacher with several years of experience and full teaching registration typically earns between $90,000 and $110,000 AUD annually.

It is worth noting that these figures reflect base pay and do not include superannuation, which employers contribute separately on top of gross salary.

Breakdown of teacher salaries in Ghana

Source: UGC

Leadership Roles and State-by-State Differences

Teachers who move into leadership positions see their earnings climb considerably.

Roles such as Head Teacher or Assistant Principal attract salaries from $120,000 to $140,000 AUD and beyond, reflecting the additional responsibilities these positions carry.

State and territory differences remain one of the most significant variables in Australian teacher pay.

States such as New South Wales each operate under their own industrial agreements and pay scales, which means two teachers with identical qualifications and experience can earn noticeably different amounts depending on where they are based.

Because salary scales are subject to revision through ongoing enterprise bargaining and new industrial agreements, teachers are encouraged to consult their relevant state or territory education department directly for the most current and precise pay figures.

Irish military publishes salaries of officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Irish Defence Forces had published the pay rates applicable to members of the Army Reserve and the Naval Service Reserve.

Unlike regular military personnel, members of the Reserve Defence Forces serve primarily on a voluntary and unpaid basis.

Payment is only triggered when members attend training courses or annual camps, commitments that generally run between seven and 14 days in duration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh