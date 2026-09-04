Austria Lists 7 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Residence and Work Permits

Austria has published the full list of categories of third-country nationals eligible for its Red - White - Red Card residence permit in 2026

The permit is valid for 24 months and binds the holder to the specific employer named at the time of application

Seven distinct groups qualify for the card, ranging from highly skilled workers to start-up founders and Austrian university graduates

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Austria has officially released the categories of foreign nationals from outside the European Union who are eligible to apply for its Red-White-Red Card residence and work permit in 2026, according to the Austrian government's official migration portal.

The Red-White-Red Card is Austria's primary immigration pathway for non-EEA citizens seeking long-term settlement in the country.'

Austria has released the 2026 categories for the Red-White-Red Card, allowing third-country nationals to live and work in the country for 24 months with specific employers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It grants the holder the right to live and work in Austria for 24 months, though the permit is tied to a specific employer who must be named during the application process.

Who qualifies for Red-White-Red Card

The Austrian government has outlined seven categories under which a third-country national may be eligible to apply.

These are: very highly qualified workers; skilled workers in shortage occupations; other key workers; graduates of Austrian universities and colleges of higher education; regular workers in tourism, agriculture and forestry; self-employed key workers; and start-up founders.

Each category carries its own set of eligibility conditions, and the government has advised applicants to carefully review the criteria attached to their relevant category before submitting any documentation.

Family members of successful cardholders are not automatically included under the same permit. Instead, they must apply separately for a Red-White-Red Card Plus through the family reunification process.

Who does not need the card

Not all non-EU nationals planning to travel to Austria require the Red-White-Red Card. Third-country nationals intending to stay for up to six months require only a standard visa, while those spending 90 days or fewer within any 180-day period may not require a visa at all, subject to their nationality.

The Red-White-Red Card is therefore specifically intended for those planning extended stays with the right to work.

Austria's points-based immigration framework

Austria's immigration system, anchored by the Red-White-Red Card, operates on a points-based model designed to attract skilled labour from beyond EU borders. The framework also provides employers with a structured route for sponsoring foreign workers, offering clarity on both sides of the hiring process.

The government's decision to publish the full list of eligible categories reflects Austria's continuing effort to manage inward migration through a skills-focused policy, while ensuring that key sectors facing labour shortages can access international talent.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult the Austrian government's official migration portal for detailed requirements specific to their category before initiating the application process.

Austria outlines income requirements for residence permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Austria had set minimum income thresholds that foreign nationals must meet each month to be eligible for a residence permit.

The financial requirement falls under what Austrian authorities classify as “adequate means of subsistence.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh