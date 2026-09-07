Evans Arap Saboge and his family relocated to the United States in March 2024 with little more than faith and a shared dream

In under two years, the Kenyan family completed their first newly built home on American soil, marking a major milestone

Saboge credited prayer, sacrifice, discipline and strategic and intentional financial planning as the pillars behind the achievement

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A Kenyan immigrant family has reached a milestone that many newcomers to America spend years working towards, completing construction of their very first home in the United States, less than two years after stepping off a plane.

A Kenyan immigrant family, the Saboges, complete their first home in the U.S. less than two years after arrival, embodying faith, discipline, and strategic planning. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a September 7, 2026 report by Tuko, Evans Arap Saboge and his family arrived in the country in March 2024 with limited resources but a clear sense of purpose. By the time they stood before their finished, newly built house, the journey had taken on a meaning far greater than bricks and mortar.

"We came to America with a dream… today, God gave us the keys," Saboge said, capturing the emotion of a moment the family described as one they would carry with them forever.

Saboge has been open about the fact that the outcome did not arrive through chance.

He pointed to a combination of prayer, sacrifice, deliberate financial planning and consistent discipline as the foundations on which the family built their path to homeownership.

The house, in that sense, is as much a reflection of values lived out as it is a physical structure.

For immigrants rebuilding their lives in an unfamiliar country, the idea of owning a home carries a particular emotional weight.

It marks the moment when uncertainty begins to give way to permanence, when years of careful choices produce something tangible and lasting.

"Today, we celebrate a milestone we will never forget," Saboge said. "Above all, God has been faithful."

The American dream finally comes true

Saboge has previously spoken about the importance of not just knowing sound financial principles but actually practising them.

The completion of the home stands as evidence that his family did exactly that, translating knowledge into consistent action over the course of a remarkably short period.

For the Saboge family, the journey from their 2024 arrival to holding the keys of a brand-new home in America is a story of what becomes possible when conviction is matched with the daily decisions that give it shape.

Former police officer chases the American dream

Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that a former officer of the Ghana Police Service, now residing in Manhattan, has sparked debate online after explaining why he left the Service to pursue opportunities in the United States.

In a video shared on TikTok, the ex-officer cited low salaries within the Ghana Police Service as a major factor behind his decision to relocate.

He noted that the earnings were insufficient to guarantee financial stability and independence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh