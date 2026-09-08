Ms Dorothy Bonsu has urged young people to embrace entrepreneurship and vocational skills as a route to financial independence

She called on the government to support young girls who want to acquire practical skills but lack the resources to do so

The High Lady Beautician School principal believes vocational training can help reduce unemployment by enabling young people to create their own jobs

Goaso, Ahafo Region — The Principal of High Lady Beautician School in Goaso, Ms Dorothy Bonsu, has urged young people, particularly young women, to take entrepreneurship and vocational skills training seriously as a practical way of tackling unemployment and building financial independence.

Entrepreneurship can create jobs for young people, Ms Dorothy Bonsu tells youth. Image credit: Ms Bonsu

Source: UGC

According to Ms Bonsu, efforts to address youth unemployment should not depend solely on the availability of formal-sector jobs.

She believes equipping young people with practical skills and an entrepreneurial mindset can help them create opportunities for themselves and eventually provide employment for others.

Speaking during an interaction with the media at the school’s premises in Goaso, Ms Bonsu said vocational education should be regarded as a viable career path capable of transforming lives.

She noted that the beauty and cosmetology industry continues to offer opportunities to young people who are willing to acquire the right skills, work hard and build sustainable businesses.

“The beauty industry continues to create opportunities for young people. We want to encourage the youth to take skills training seriously because it provides a practical route to self-employment and financial independence. With commitment and the right training, they can build successful careers and even employ others,” she said.

Calls for support for young girls

Ms Bonsu also appealed to the government to provide greater support for young girls interested in acquiring vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

She explained that although many young people are willing to learn a trade, financial difficulties sometimes prevent them from enrolling in training programmes, purchasing equipment or setting up businesses after completing their courses.

According to her, targeted support could help more young people convert their skills into sustainable livelihoods while reducing the pressure on the government to employ every graduate.

Ms Bonsu said:

“The government should support young girls who want to acquire skills. If we support them to learn and establish their own businesses, they can employ themselves and eventually employ other people. This will help reduce the burden of unemployment on the government.”

She stressed that entrepreneurship should form an important part of vocational training, adding that young people must learn to think beyond merely obtaining certificates.

Ms Bonsu said acquiring a skill was only the first step, as aspiring entrepreneurs also need knowledge in money management, customer relations, marketing, professional standards and business reinvestment.

She said High Lady Beautician School therefore focuses not only on practical training but also on preparing students to become confident and independent professionals.

Building sustainable careers through skills

The school currently provides training in Wig Making, Hairdressing, Makeup Artistry, Hair Braiding, Nail Technology and other beauty-related disciplines, combining classroom lessons with hands-on practical sessions.

Ms Bonsu said her vision was to see more young women become financially independent by turning the skills they acquire into sustainable businesses.

She also encouraged parents and guardians to support young people who show an interest in vocational education rather than making them believe that success can only come through conventional academic programmes.

She urged unemployed young people and those struggling to secure formal jobs to consider acquiring practical skills that could give them greater control over their economic future.

According to Ms Bonsu, the current admissions exercise at High Lady Beautician School is part of efforts to expand access to practical training and prepare more young people for opportunities in the beauty industry.

She added that graduates of the institution receive certificates recognised by the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), giving them opportunities to seek employment within and outside Ghana or establish their own businesses.

Located off Atta Mills Road in Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, High Lady Beautician School continues to train young people in various areas of beauty and cosmetology.

For Ms Bonsu, however, the broader objective goes beyond beauty training. She said the institution aims to equip young people, especially women, with the confidence, practical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills needed to build sustainable livelihoods.

She therefore renewed her call for greater investment in vocational education and stronger support for young entrepreneurs, stressing that empowering young people with practical skills could contribute significantly to reducing unemployment and promoting economic development.

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Source: YEN.com.gh