The UK government has issued fresh guidance on who can use the standard route to become a British citizen

The update draws attention to two categories of people who may face restrictions under the main pathway.

Affected applicants may need to explore other routes based on their circumstances

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Two categories of people are ineligible to apply for British nationality through the standard route, according to rules set by the United Kingdom government.

The UK's nationality framework lays out clear criteria that applicants must meet before they can be considered for citizenship.

UK lists 2 categories of people who cannot apply for the British nationality via the standard route. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

While many foreign nationals pursue British nationality through the standard naturalisation process, certain individuals are automatically excluded before their applications can proceed.

Who cannot apply through the standard route

The first category covers individuals who do not meet the good character requirement. UK authorities assess an applicant's conduct, honesty, and respect for the law before granting citizenship.

Those with a history of serious criminal offences, immigration violations, or deceptive behaviour towards public authorities are unlikely to satisfy this threshold.

Anyone sentenced to four years or more in prison is permanently barred from naturalisation.

Those sentenced to between 12 months and four years must wait a minimum of 15 years after the date of conviction before they can apply.

A sentence of under 12 months carries a seven-year waiting period from the point of conviction.

The second category involves individuals who have not fulfilled the residency requirements stipulated under the British Nationality Act.

Applicants must ordinarily have lived in the UK for at least five years before the date of application, with no more than 450 days spent outside the country during that period.

In the final 12 months leading up to the application, applicants must not have spent more than 90 days abroad.

What applicants must satisfy before applying

Beyond the two disqualifying categories, prospective citizens must also demonstrate that they are free from immigration time restrictions at the point of application and intend to continue living or working in the UK.

Those married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen face a slightly shorter residency requirement of three years, with no more than 270 days outside the UK during that window.

The UK Home Office administers the naturalisation process, and decisions rest on whether an applicant satisfies all the outlined criteria in full.

Applicants who fall into either of the two excluded categories are advised to wait until they are eligible before lodging a formal application.

UK explains ways to lose protected status

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UK Home Office had clarified the exact conditions that triggered the loss of British protected person status.

The guidance outlined two specific events that automatically stripped a holder of the classification.

The Home Office also detailed the strict criteria required for someone to newly acquire the status at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh