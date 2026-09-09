The Canadian government published updated directives identifying three categories of travellers barred from applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA)

Canadian citizens, including dual nationals, are among those prohibited from using the eTA system when flying into Canada

Permanent residents of Canada and travellers holding a valid Canadian visa also fall under the restriction

Canada has officially identified three groups of people who are not permitted to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before boarding a flight to the country.

The Canadian government published the updated directives on its official government portal, making clear that these travellers already have dedicated immigration pathways and are therefore ineligible for the eTA route.

Canada lists 3 groups of people who cannot apply for its eTA before flying in. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who Cannot Apply for a Canadian eTA

The first group covers individuals who currently hold a valid temporary resident visa.

The government stated that anyone with an active visa may continue travelling on that permit until it reaches its expiry date, making an eTA application unnecessary and unavailable to them.

The second group includes Canadian citizens, as well as people who hold dual citizenship combining Canadian nationality with that of another country.

The government was explicit: no member of this group may apply for an eTA under any circumstances.

Instead, dual nationals and citizens alike are required to present a valid Canadian passport when travelling to Canada by air.

Permanent residents of Canada form the third group. Like the others, they are fully excluded from the eTA system.

To enter the country, permanent residents must carry either a valid permanent resident card or an official permanent resident travel document.

What the eTA is and who it is for

The Electronic Travel Authorisation is an entry screening requirement designed specifically for visa-exempt foreign nationals who travel to Canada by air.

Once issued, the eTA is digitally linked to the holder's passport and remains valid for up to five years, or until the passport it is linked to expires, whichever comes first.

Canadian authorities emphasised that the three categories identified already have established immigration mechanisms in place.

For that reason, applying for an eTA would not only be unsuitable but entirely redundant for these travellers.

Canada lists 17 countries eligible for eTA

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada had unveiled an updated travel arrangement that could make entry easier for citizens of a select group of countries.

The new pathway offered eligible travellers a simpler option when travelling to Canada by air.

Several countries featured on the list, with a small number of African nations among those included.

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Source: YEN.com.gh