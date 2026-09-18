Police in Accra arrested two women, including a University of Ghana graduate, over claims they collected money from BECE candidates under false pretences

The suspects allegedly charged between GH¢9,500 and GH¢22,000 per victim, promising to secure placements in their preferred senior high schools

The arrests followed a report made directly to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, who alerted security authorities after reviewing the evidence

Two women have been arrested in Accra on suspicion of defrauding Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates by falsely promising to secure placements into their preferred senior high schools (SHS).

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old University of Ghana graduate Vicentia Appiah Antwi and 18-year-old unemployed Suzzy Owusu, were taken into custody after victims brought their complaints directly to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

According to the Police, each victim paid between GH¢9,500 and GH¢22,000 to the suspects, with the amount varying based on the school they wished to attend.

The two BECE candidates presented evidence to the Minister showing they had been lured into handing over money in exchange for placement assistance.

After reviewing the material, Minister Iddrisu alerted the relevant security agencies. Officers subsequently tracked and arrested both suspects at a Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Resolution Centre in Accra.

The two women were interrogated and held in custody for 24 hours before being released on bail to a credible surety, while investigators continue their work.

Named Accomplices Directed to Report to Police

During questioning, the suspects identified two additional individuals allegedly linked to the scheme: Nana Yaw Boateng, described as a medical doctor at Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi, and a person known as Alex Asumani, also referred to as "Lexus." Police have directed both men to present themselves and assist with ongoing investigations.

Statements have been taken from the two victims and their parents as the case progresses.

Ministry Warns Public Against Paying for Placement

The Ministry of Education used the occasion to remind parents and students that placement through the CSSPS is entirely free of charge.

The Ministry cautioned against engaging individuals who claim they can secure spots in specific schools for a fee, and urged members of the public to report suspected fraud, extortion, or any attempt to manipulate the placement process to the appropriate authorities.

The arrests come at a sensitive period in the academic calendar, with the second-cycle school placement exercise currently underway across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh