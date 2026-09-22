Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility requirements for the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme visa for skilled foreign workers

The Subclass 186 visa grants permanent residence to skilled workers whose Australian employers are prepared to sponsor and nominate them

Applicants must satisfy three core conditions, including employer nomination and mandatory health and character checks set by the Australian Government

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Australia has set out three conditions that foreign skilled workers must fulfil to qualify for permanent residence through the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa.

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility criteria for the visa, which provides a permanent migration pathway for skilled workers whose employers are ready to sponsor their settlement in the country.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility requirements for the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme visa. Credit: Petri Oeschger

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The Subclass 186 visa is designed for skilled workers who have been identified and nominated by an employer based in Australia.

Once approved, the visa grants the holder the right to live and work in Australia permanently, making it one of the most significant employer-sponsored migration options the country offers.

Unlike many temporary work visas, this scheme provides a direct route to permanent residence rather than simply extending a worker's stay on a fixed-term basis.

The 3 Conditions Applicants Must Meet

According to the Department of Home Affairs, prospective applicants must satisfy the following requirements to be considered eligible:

1. The applicant must possess the skills required for the nominated role.

2. The applicant must be formally nominated by an Australian employer.

3. The applicant must meet the health and character standards set by the Australian Government.

The department's published guidance did not detail the full skills assessment process within its basic eligibility summary.

However, the employer nomination requirement means workers cannot apply for this visa independently.

The sponsoring employer is central to the entire process, as the visa is tied directly to a specific job and workplace.

Health and Character Requirements

Health and character checks are standard across most Australian permanent visa categories.

Applicants are generally required to undergo a medical examination conducted by an approved physician and submit police clearance certificates from each country in which they have lived for an extended period.

These requirements are assessed as part of the broader application process and must be satisfied before a visa can be granted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh