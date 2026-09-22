Canada's official government website has outlined a four-step process for foreigners seeking an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the country

Applicants must complete an online form in a single session, as the form cannot be saved once started

The Canadian government confirmed that most eTA applications are approved within minutes of submission for a fee of $7 CAD

Canada has detailed a four-step process through which eligible foreign nationals can obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) to enter the country, according to the Canadian government's official website.

The eTA is mandatory for visa-exempt foreign nationals travelling to Canada by air and is electronically linked to the holder's passport. It remains valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever occurs first.

Canada outlines a four-step eTA application process for visa-exempt travellers, including the $7 CAD fee Photo credit: ean-Christophe VERHAEGEN/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for a Canadian eTA

The first step requires applicants to gather all necessary documents before beginning the process. The government advises that applicants have their passport and a credit or debit card ready, and that they review the official help document beforehand.

The second step involves completing the online application form. Applicants should note that "the form cannot be saved," meaning all personal and travel details must be at hand before starting, as the form must be completed in one sitting.

Once the form is submitted, applicants move immediately to the third step: paying the processing fee. The government website states that applicants should "pay $7 CAD for your eTA right after you complete the form." The charge is considerably lower than traditional visa application fees in most countries.

The fourth and final step is receiving a response by email.

The Canadian government confirms that "most applications are approved within minutes," though some cases may require additional documentation and therefore take longer to process.

What the eTA covers

The eTA does not function as a full visa. It serves specifically as a travel authorisation for visa-exempt nationals entering Canada by air and is tied directly to the passport used during the application. Should a traveller obtain a new passport, a fresh eTA application would be required.

The straightforward digital process and low cost make the eTA one of the more accessible entry requirements among major destination countries, with the Canadian government emphasising the speed and simplicity of the online system for eligible travellers.

Canada lists foreigners exempt from visa and eTA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced a category of foreign nationals who can enter the country without a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

Per the revised guidance from Canadian immigration authorities, citizens of the United States qualify for this exemption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh