Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Canada Publishes 4 Simple Steps for Foreigners to Apply for eTA and Enter the Country Without a Visa
World

Canada Publishes 4 Simple Steps for Foreigners to Apply for eTA and Enter the Country Without a Visa

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • Canada's official government website has outlined a four-step process for foreigners seeking an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the country
  • Applicants must complete an online form in a single session, as the form cannot be saved once started
  • The Canadian government confirmed that most eTA applications are approved within minutes of submission for a fee of $7 CAD

PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Canada has detailed a four-step process through which eligible foreign nationals can obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) to enter the country, according to the Canadian government's official website.

The eTA is mandatory for visa-exempt foreign nationals travelling to Canada by air and is electronically linked to the holder's passport. It remains valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever occurs first.

Read also

New Zealand lists conditions for people seeking student and trainee work visa

Canada eTA, Canadian Electronic Travel Authorisation, how to apply for a Canada eTA, Canada travel requirements, Canada visa-exempt travellers, Canada eTA application process, Canada eTA fee, Canada eTA processing time
Canada outlines a four-step eTA application process for visa-exempt travellers, including the $7 CAD fee Photo credit: ean-Christophe VERHAEGEN/ Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

How to apply for a Canadian eTA

The first step requires applicants to gather all necessary documents before beginning the process. The government advises that applicants have their passport and a credit or debit card ready, and that they review the official help document beforehand.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The second step involves completing the online application form. Applicants should note that "the form cannot be saved," meaning all personal and travel details must be at hand before starting, as the form must be completed in one sitting.

Once the form is submitted, applicants move immediately to the third step: paying the processing fee. The government website states that applicants should "pay $7 CAD for your eTA right after you complete the form." The charge is considerably lower than traditional visa application fees in most countries.

Read also

Australia lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet for Business Visitor visa

The fourth and final step is receiving a response by email.

The Canadian government confirms that "most applications are approved within minutes," though some cases may require additional documentation and therefore take longer to process.

What the eTA covers

The eTA does not function as a full visa. It serves specifically as a travel authorisation for visa-exempt nationals entering Canada by air and is tied directly to the passport used during the application. Should a traveller obtain a new passport, a fresh eTA application would be required.

The straightforward digital process and low cost make the eTA one of the more accessible entry requirements among major destination countries, with the Canadian government emphasising the speed and simplicity of the online system for eligible travellers.

Canada lists foreigners exempt from visa and eTA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced a category of foreign nationals who can enter the country without a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

Read also

Australia opens permanent visa pathway for exceptionally talented Ghanaians and other foreigners

Per the revised guidance from Canadian immigration authorities, citizens of the United States qualify for this exemption.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Ucc student portal Viral graduation photo Thunderstorm Barbara bray edwards Benjamin asare