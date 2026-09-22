The interim house captain of Ofori Sarpong House has taken viewers on a tour of the new facility at PRESEC-Legon

He showed the student rooms, washrooms, shower heads and measures introduced to maintain cleanliness

The 600-bed dormitory was donated by businessman and PRESEC alumnus Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

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The newly commissioned Ofori Sarpong House at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) has attracted widespread attention after its interim house captain offered viewers a detailed tour of the facility.

New Ofori Sarpong dormitory at PRESEC captured in a detailed video tour. Image credit: NSMQ, Joynews, Zionfelix

Source: UGC

Sam Bochi Ferdinand Sedem led the tour of the modern two-storey residential block, explaining how its spaces will serve the first students to occupy it.

The footage was initially shared by blogger Zionfelix and later reposted by PRESEC-Legon.

Inside Ofori Sarpong House

Standing at the entrance to the house, the student said the building contains 16 rooms. Four have been reserved as store rooms, while the remaining 12 are used as dormitories for students.

He entered Room One, which he said accommodates about 40 students, and briefly interacted with some of its new residents.

The occupants appeared settled as their interim leader welcomed them and asked about their experience in House 15.

Watch the X video below:

The tour also highlighted efforts to keep the new structure in good condition. Waste bins and notices have been placed at different points to remind students about cleanliness and the house rules. According to the captain, common sense forms Article One of their rule book.

At the washroom section, he pointed out 24 shower heads and said a similar arrangement had been provided on both levels. The footage also showed sinks, urinals and other fittings in the clean facility.

A boost for student accommodation

The house is a 600-bed dormitory donated by businessman and PRESEC alumnus Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong. It was commissioned on May 5, 2026, as part of activities marking his 60th birthday and is expected to improve accommodation at the school.

The first batch of students moved into the building on September 19, 2026. Other occupants have described it as a “home away from home”, praising the beds, lighting, fans and washrooms.

Housemaster Nathaniel Boche has said the current residents are mainly first-year students, with a few senior students assisting school authorities to maintain discipline.

The captain ended the tour by thanking viewers and declaring, “Long live House 15.” The footage has drawn admiration online, with many people praising the investment in students’ comfort and welfare.

Ablakwa pledges buses to PRESEC-Legon’s NSMQ team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s pledge to provide PRESEC-Legon’s NSMQ team with a dedicated bus and an all-expenses-paid holiday.

The commitments followed the school’s record ninth National Science and Maths Quiz title in 2026.

PRESEC’s latest victory further strengthened its position as the most successful school in the competition’s history. Ablakwa’s promised rewards will give the champions lasting recognition while supporting their preparations for future contests.

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Source: YEN.com.gh