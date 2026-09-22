A financial support group known as Asante Man Kuo caused a stir at the late TikToker Sexxy Vida's funeral over an unexpected announcement during the burial

The group's leader explained that Sexxy Vida owed money before her death, so the family would not receive the full 7,000 cedis support package as promised

Social media users reacted strongly to the announcement, with some agreeing with the group's rules while others called for more compassion toward the grieving family instead

Embarrassing scenes played out at the funeral of late Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida after a financial support group announced a drastic decision regarding the benefits owed to her family.

A financial support group announces at Sexxy Vida's funeral that her family will not receive the full benefit promised. Image credit: @Zion Felix/Gh Facts.

Source: TikTok

Sexxy Vida was a Ghanaian TikToker and professional mortician based in Belgium, known for her outspoken personality and openness about her personal life.

She had built a large following online before her sudden death on August 11, 2026, at the age of 38.

Vida's passing came shortly after an old interview resurfaced in which she spoke candidly about her final wishes for her body.

In the clip, she had stated that she had written in her will that no one should touch her body after death.

She was a mother of nine children with her husband, Gomez, and her funeral has since drawn wide public attention.

Group announces decision at Sexxy Vida's funeral

During the popular TikToker's funeral, a group known as the Asante Man Kuo announced that the late Vida and her husband were members of the group, and that they were present to offer their financial support.

However, the leader of the delegation said that, under their rules, a member who was in debt before her death does not receive the full benefit from the group.

She indicated that they were supposed to give 7,000 euros but would give nothing to the children and the family.

The woman also indicated that it was imperative to clear the air.

Below is the viral video shared on Instagram.

Netizens react to Sexxy Vida funeral decision

The announcement stirred a wave of reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@ehyeh_1:

The truth hurt but it has to be said. I 💯 agree 👍 with them

@gifty_debra:

As for me, I don't have any of the ekuo. Church group is enough for me. I will try and save for the future

@mr.wic.wiky:

Why are you disappointed?😌

@oldgee_88:

They are right, let's all abide by our rules and regulations

@osei_mintaa:

Can't we honor the dead?😢

Sexxy Vida's death and resurfaced final wishes

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sexxy Vida's death on August 11, 2026, prompted an old interview with Zion Felix to resurface and circulate widely online.

In the interview, she had spoken candidly about her work as a mortician for more than five years and pushed back against the perception that the job was frightening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh