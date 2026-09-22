Kylian Mbappé made a direct appeal to African voters as he campaigns for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award

The Real Madrid forward cited his African roots and recent trip to Cameroon as he sought support from the continent

Mbappé faces stiff competition from Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembélé for the prestigious prize

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has made a heartfelt appeal to African voters as he pushes for his first Ballon d'Or title, citing his African heritage and his deep connection to the continent.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has built a powerful case for the award following a dominant individual season.

Mbappé finished the 2025/26 campaign as the top scorer in La Liga, the Champions League and at the World Cup, where his 10 goals lifted him above Lionel Messi as the competition's all-time leading scorer.

Kylian Mbappé Makes Special Plea to African Voters Ahead of Ballon d'Or 2026

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé cites African roots in Ballon d'Or appeal

In an interview with French outlet RFI, Mbappé drew on his personal ties to the continent to make his pitch.

"I've always had an upbringing steeped in African culture. I have never cut ties with my roots or my origins," he said.

He also referenced a recent visit to Cameroon, a country he travelled to as a child.

"I went back to Cameroon not long ago, where I used to go as a child, and I had an amazing time," he added.

Mbappé expressed gratitude for the backing he has received across Africa over the years.

"I thank them for their support over all these years. I've always felt so loved whenever I've set foot on the African continent."

He went further, acknowledging what it means to him when people on the continent associate him with the game's most prestigious individual honour.

"Having African origins, it's always a pleasure when people associate me with the Ballon d'Or."

Mbappé also disclosed what claiming the award would signify beyond personal achievement.

"I hope to leave with the Ballon d'Or and, in one way or another, dedicate it to them."

Mbappé faces competition from Yamal and Kane

Despite his remarkable individual output, Mbappé faces serious challengers.

Lamine Yamal was central to Spain's World Cup triumph and helped Barcelona retain La Liga, giving him a strong case built on team success.

Harry Kane scored 73 goals across club and country while also winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Defending champion Ousmane Dembélé has further complicated matters with another impressive season for Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé's camp has consistently argued that his individual statistics should be the primary measure, though the debate around team versus personal achievement is likely to shape the final outcome.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place on 26 October in London.

Mbappé and Yamal’s Ballon d’Or cases

In another related publication, YEN.com.gh compared Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal’s statistics and cases for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Mbappé’s case is built on his individual numbers and Golden Boots, while Yamal’s is strengthened by his trophy haul, including Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph.

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Source: YEN.com.gh