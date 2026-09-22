Germany has released a fresh update for foreigners seeking long-term residence in the country

The latest guidance highlights a special pathway that could help some eligible migrants secure permanent residence faster

The full list reveals the categories of foreigners who may benefit from the facilitated conditions

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Germany has released fresh guidance outlining four categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for permanent residence under facilitated conditions.

The update is particularly relevant to skilled workers already living and working in Germany with temporary residence permits.

Germany lists 4 categories of foreigners who can get permanent residence faster. Photo credit: SOPA Images & Alexander W Helin/Getty Images.

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Germany lists 4 categories eligible for faster permanent residence

The German government has outlined four groups of foreigners who can apply for a settlement permit under facilitated conditions.

The provisions are based on Section 18c of the German Residence Act (AufenthG), which covers settlement permits for skilled workers.

According to the guidance, the four categories are:

EU Blue Card holders: Highly qualified professionals who meet the required salary and employment conditions.

Highly qualified professionals who meet the required salary and employment conditions. Graduates of German institutions: Foreigners who have completed higher education or formal vocational training in Germany.

Foreigners who have completed higher education or formal vocational training in Germany. Highly skilled workers: Professionals with exceptional expertise or advanced qualifications.

Professionals with exceptional expertise or advanced qualifications. Self-employed persons: Entrepreneurs and business owners who meet the required economic and financial conditions.

The facilitated conditions can allow eligible applicants to obtain a settlement permit after a shorter period of residence or under simplified requirements compared with the standard route.

Permanent residence gives foreigners long-term rights

A German settlement permit, known as a Niederlassungserlaubnis, allows holders to live and work in Germany without the restrictions attached to temporary residence permits.

The permit can allow foreigners to work as employees or become self-employed, while providing greater long-term security for eligible family members.

However, belonging to one of the four categories does not mean an applicant will automatically receive permanent residence.

Applicants must still meet the specific requirements applicable to their category before their applications can be approved.

Foreigners must apply through local authorities

Foreigners seeking to change their status to permanent residence must submit their applications to the relevant local foreigners authority (Ausländerbehörde).

The application attracts an administrative fee of up to about €150 (equivalent to approximately GH₵1,982.10) although the exact amount may vary depending on the applicant's circumstances and local administrative rules.

Prospective applicants are therefore advised to contact their local foreigners authority to confirm the applicable requirements and fees before submitting an application.

For Ghanaians and other foreigners working in Germany, the updated guidance provides a pathway to longer-term residence for those who meet the requirements under the relevant categories.

Germany lists steps foreigners need for IT jobs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that German authorities had released structured guidance to help international candidates secure jobs in Germany's technology sector.

The advice covered everything from choosing the right application language to assembling a professional submission package.

Foreign applicants also received specific tips on navigating interviews, including options for video and telephone calls.

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Source: YEN.com.gh