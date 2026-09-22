Betty Akamani, 35, appeared in court on September 21, 2026, facing two counts of first-degree murder over the death of her husband

Dr Kofi Akamani, 48, a forestry professor at Southern Illinois University, was shot on September 19 during a scheduled visit with their children

Prosecutors disclosed claims Betty made during police interviews that authorities investigated and found no evidence to support

Betty Akamani, 35, appeared before a Jackson County court in Illinois on September 21, 2026, facing serious charges following the fatal shooting of her husband, US-based Ghanaian academic Dr Kofi Akamani.

Betty Akamani appears in court over Kofi Akamani's murder case as fresh details emerge. Image credit: Forestry of Southern Illinois University

Source: Facebook

She has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of endangering the life or health of a child in connection with the September 19 incident that claimed Dr Kofi Akamani's life.

Authorities confirmed he was shot during a scheduled visit involving the couple's children and was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Betty was subsequently arrested by local law enforcement.

Betty Akamani's claims made during police interviews

Court proceedings shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the case.

Prosecutors told the court that records from a 2024 order-of-protection proceeding had flagged concerns about Betty's conduct and raised allegations involving her husband.

During police interviews, Betty reportedly claimed that Dr Akamani had been involved in alleged child-related crime through a local restaurant.

Investigators reportedly looked into the allegations but found no supporting evidence.

Accounts given by the couple's children also did not corroborate the claims.

Prosecutors connected these allegations to concerns that had previously surfaced during the couple's legal proceedings, noting that the two were separated and in the process of divorcing at the time of the shooting.

Betty has been remanded in custody without the possibility of bond.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for October 6, 2026.

The prosecution's allegations remain accusations at this stage, and Betty is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Dr Kofi Akamani's academic career and legacy

The case has attracted significant attention in both Ghana and the United States, largely due to Dr Akamani's standing as a scholar and researcher.

He joined the Department of Forestry at Southern Illinois University in 2011, where he taught forest recreation and conservation social science.

He was promoted to full professor in 2024. His work in forestry and environmental research earned him recognition across academic circles in both countries.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that investigations into the matter are continuing, with further details expected as proceedings advance.

The TikTok video on the outcome of the court proceedings is below.

Jessica Hartog arraigned over narcotics shipment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jessica Hartog, the East Legon beautician and spa owner arraigned with three others over an alleged Ghana-France narcotics shipment.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody pending their next court appearance on October 13, 2026.

The case centres on a 40-foot container intercepted in Dunkirk, France, with suspected narcotics reportedly valued at about US$260 million.

Investigators also linked the arrests to the seizure of firearms, luxury vehicles, passports and cash, while a fifth suspect remains at large.

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Source: YEN.com.gh