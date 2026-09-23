Purported EOCO personnel attempted to pick up Manhyia South MP Nana Awuah Baffour Adjei at the High Court Complex

The confrontation turned physical when supporters of the legislator manhandled the woman said to be representing EOCO

Adjei was at court for the bail hearing of Salomey Awiti Baffoe, who has been in state custody since September 13

There was some chaos at the High Court Complex when purported Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) personnel tried to pick up the Manhyia South MP, Nana Awuah Baffour Adjei.

The tensions turned physical when people aligned with the legislator manhandled the woman said to represent EOCO.

Ghana Jollof Case: Manhyia South Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Chased by EOCO After Clash at High Court

Source: Instagram

Adjei was at the court complex representing Salomey Awiti Baffoe, who is accused by the police of helping to circulate videos allegedly produced by the UK-based operator of the “Ghana Jollof” TikTok account.

Videos online have shown the incident at the court in which the EOCO personnel tried and failed to engage the MP.

Baffoe has been in state custody since September 13. Aged 40, she is a mother of three from Hansua in the Techiman Municipality.

Awuah had been in court for the hearing of his client’s bail application, which was subsequently adjourned to Thursday, September 24, after the prosecution requested more time to respond to the application.

The defence opposed the adjournment, arguing that the matter concerned Ms Baffoe’s liberty and should therefore be treated with urgency.

The court eventually directed the prosecution to file and serve its response by 9:00 a.m. ahead of the next hearing.

Police claim Ghana Jollof has high-profile sponsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) shared that its probe into the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account has uncovered a web of alleged financial transactions linking Baffoe to high-profile individuals across the country.

The CID Director-General, COP Lydia Donkor, stated at a press briefing last week that forensic examination of the mobile phone belonging to Baffoe established a prior friendship between her and Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, the woman the police believe operates the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account.

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Source: YEN.com.gh