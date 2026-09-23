The UK government published official guidance outlining which armed forces personnel are not subject to standard immigration procedures

The exemptions cover full-time and reserve members of HM Armed Forces, as well as Commonwealth and international military personnel

Members of visiting forces under the Visiting Forces Act 1952 and NATO-linked organisations are among those included in the guidance

The United Kingdom government has published official guidance identifying five categories of armed forces personnel who are exempt from standard immigration controls when entering the country.

The document sets out which individuals connected to military service are not required to follow the usual immigration procedures that apply to foreign nationals arriving in the UK.

UK government guidance lists five armed forces categories exempt from standard immigration controls, including HM Forces. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the exemptions

The first category covers full-time members of HM Armed Forces who are subject to service law, while the second extends the same exemption to reservists who are either currently deployed or have been scheduled for deployment.

The third category applies to members of international armed forces, including Commonwealth and colony forces, present in the UK for training purposes.

This group also includes personnel operating under NATO arrangements.

The fourth category covers members of visiting forces listed under the Visiting Forces Act 1952, legislation that governs the legal standing of foreign military personnel while on British soil.

The fifth and final category includes members of international headquarters and defence organisations, which again encompasses NATO forces operating within the UK.

What the guidance means in practice

Qualifying personnel across all five categories are not required to go through the standard immigration checks that would otherwise apply to foreign nationals. This arrangement is consistent with longstanding international frameworks governing military cooperation, including legal agreements that allow allied forces to operate across borders without routine immigration processing.

The guidance carries particular relevance for Commonwealth nationals serving in HM Armed Forces and for foreign military personnel taking part in joint training exercises or stationed at international defence facilities on UK soil.

The full breakdown of qualifying categories, including provisions for eligible family members, is available in the UK government's official guidance on entering the UK and exemptions to immigration controls.

UK lists requirements for Scale-up workers' settlement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has introduced conditions that Scale-up Workers must meet to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

The Home Office said ILR allows applicants to live, work and study in the UK without a time limit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh