Ayambilla Peter Anas officially resigned from African Union TV & Radio, with his departure taking effect on September 21, 2026

The broadcaster served as Morning Show Host, Sports Journalist, and Head of all Programs during his time at the Accra-based station

Celebrated Ayambilla Peter Anas has hinted that a major announcement about his next move in media is coming soon

Ayambilla Peter Anas has stepped down from his role at African Union TV & Radio, closing a significant chapter in his broadcasting career at the Accra-based media outlet.

Media personality Ayambilla Peter Anas resigns from position at African Union TV & Radio. Image credit: Ayambilla Peter Anas

Source: Facebook

The journalist made his departure official through a formal resignation letter addressed to the station's Director, dated September 21, 2026, with his exit taking immediate effect on the same day.

Anas on time at African Union TV

During his time at the station, Anas held several prominent roles, including Morning Show Host, Sports Journalist, host of the flagship programme "Ghana Matters", and Head of all Programs within the Production Team.

In his resignation letter, he described the decision to leave as a difficult one, acknowledging the profound impact the station had on his professional development.

He credited the outlet with giving him "a platform, a family, and a voice," and singled out his work on "Ghana Matters" and his morning broadcasts as some of the most rewarding experiences of his journalism career.

The broadcaster, who hails from Tempane, also noted that the station's management and colleagues believed in him at an early stage of his career and gave him room to "grow, lead, and excel."

Anas expressed gratitude to the Production Team, Technical Team, and his co-hosts for their trust throughout his time at the outlet.

He also acknowledged politicians from the NDC, NPP, and other political groups for engaging with his programmes, as well as his viewers and listeners for their consistent support and encouragement.

Ayambilla Peter Anas's next move

While his departure from African Union TV & Radio marks the end of one assignment, Anas made clear that his career in media is far from over.

He promised his supporters that an announcement about his next move would follow soon, asking them to stay with him as he transitions.

"This is not goodbye, it is just the end of one chapter and the beginning of a bigger one," he wrote.

He described himself as a proud product of the station and said he would carry the lessons and memories from his time there into whatever comes next.

His next destination in broadcasting remains undisclosed for now.

The Facebook post announcing the resignation of Ayambilla Peter Anas is below.

Doctorr Prekese resigns from Media General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Doctorr Prekese’s resignation from Media General after nearly seven years with the company. The popular presenter also announced his move to Prekese FM.

Prekese revealed that he had been considering early retirement before an unexpected opportunity changed his plans. He described his return to broadcasting as his “final lap” before retirement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh