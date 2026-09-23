Qatar has announced a fresh update that could interest foreign workers living in the Gulf state

The latest development outlines important conditions for those hoping to bring family members into the country

Ghanaians and other foreigners may want to take note of the new requirements

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Qatar has announced the minimum monthly salary foreign residents must earn to sponsor relatives visiting the country on a family visit visa.

According to guidelines published on Qatar’s official government portal, expatriates must earn at least QAR 5,000 (equivalent to GH₵15,900.29) per month to qualify as sponsors.

Qatar announces the amount Ghanaians and other foreigners must earn monthly to qualify for its family visa. Photo credit: KARIM JAAFAR/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The requirement forms part of three key conditions that foreign residents must meet before their family visit visa applications can be approved.

Qatar lists 3 conditions foreigners

The Qatari authorities have outlined the following requirements for expatriates seeking to sponsor relatives for a family visit:

Minimum salary: The host must earn at least QAR 5,000 (GH₵15,900.29) per month and provide an accredited employment contract as proof of income.

The host must earn at least QAR 5,000 (GH₵15,900.29) per month and provide an accredited employment contract as proof of income. Eligible occupation: The host's profession must not fall under the labour category, meaning workers classified as labourers may not qualify even if they meet the salary requirement.

The host's profession must not fall under the labour category, meaning workers classified as labourers may not qualify even if they meet the salary requirement. Health insurance: Visiting family members must have valid health insurance covering the entire period of their stay in Qatar.

The official government guidance states that the host must not be in the labour category, must earn a monthly salary of QAR 5,000 (GH₵15,900.29) with an accredited employment contract, and that the visitor must have health insurance for the duration of the visit.

Salary alone does not guarantee approval

The requirements mean that meeting Qatar's minimum salary threshold is not, on its own, enough to secure approval for a family visit visa.

Applicants must also meet the occupational requirement and ensure that their visiting relatives have the required health insurance.

Foreign workers in Qatar may therefore need to check their employment classification, salary documentation and insurance arrangements before applying to bring relatives into the country.

GCC citizens have visa-exempt entry

In a related update, Qatar has confirmed that citizens of the five other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, can enter the country without a visa.

Citizens of countries outside the GCC remain subject to Qatar's applicable visa and entry requirements.

Qatar scraps free visa extension policy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior had announced on May 28, 2026, that it was ending the automatic visa extension measure introduced earlier in the year.

The free one-month extension had been available since February 28, 2026, and covered all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas.

Visa holders in Qatar faced penalties for overstaying after the standard immigration rules returned on June 7, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh