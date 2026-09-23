Ghanaians planning to work in Denmark may want to take note of a fresh immigration update

The Danish authorities have outlined an important financial requirement for foreign workers seeking permits under a key work route

The latest development also contains specific conditions for those already living and working in the country

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Denmark has announced the minimum annual salary that Ghanaians and other non-EU nationals must earn to qualify for its Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme.

The requirement applies to overseas workers seeking residence and work permits under the Pay Limit Scheme or the Supplementary Pay Limit Track under Denmark’s Fast-Track Scheme.

Denmark announces minimum salary Ghanaians and other foreigners need to qualify for its work visa.Photo credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ & Ramberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For 2026, applicants must earn a minimum gross annual salary of DKK 446,000 (equivalent to GH₵788,989.83) to meet the financial threshold for the route.

Denmark sets minimum salary for foreign workers

According to official guidance from the Danish immigration authorities, the minimum salary for the Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme has been set at DKK 446,000 for 2026.

The threshold represents the annual minimum salary that applicants must earn when applying for a permit under the Pay Limit Scheme or the Supplementary Pay Limit Track under the Fast-Track Scheme.

This means prospective foreign employees, including Ghanaians, must ensure that their employment package meets the required salary level before applying through the route.

Salary and employment terms must meet Danish standards

Meeting the minimum salary requirement does not automatically guarantee a residence and work permit.

Applicants must also have employment terms that correspond to the standards normally applicable in Denmark.

The Danish authorities state that the applicant's salary and terms of employment must still correspond to Danish standards.

This requirement means that employers recruiting foreign workers must ensure that their pay and employment conditions are in line with relevant Danish labour market practices.

Existing workers may use previous salary threshold

Foreign workers already living in Denmark under the Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme may be able to continue using the salary threshold that applied when they first submitted their application.

The provision applies to people seeking an extension of their existing permit, provided they continue to meet the relevant conditions.

According to the guidance, applicants renewing their permits may continue with the minimum salary amount that was applicable when they first applied.

However, they must still be working in the same job and under the same employment terms.

Key points for Ghanaians

Ghanaians and other non-EU nationals considering the route should take note of the following:

Minimum annual salary for 2026: DKK 446,000.

The threshold applies to the Pay Limit Scheme.

It also applies to the Supplementary Pay Limit Track under the Fast-Track Scheme.

Salary and employment conditions must correspond to Danish standards.

Existing permit holders applying for an extension may be able to rely on the salary threshold that applied when they initially applied.

Those renewing under the previous threshold must remain in the same job and under the same employment terms.

Denmark lists 4 benefits researchers cannot claim

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Denmark's government had officially excluded foreign researchers, guest researchers, and their accompanying family members from a defined set of social benefits.

The Danish authorities had listed four specific benefits that researchers could not claim, with the restriction extending beyond those four categories.

Spouses and children who relocated to Denmark alongside a researcher were also subject to the same limitations, regardless of their own professional roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh