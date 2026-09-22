Southern Illinois University's Forestry community has mourned Dr Kofi Akamani after news went viral about his reported death

The 48-year-old celebrated Ghanaian professor was fatally shot in Jackson County, Illinois, on Saturday, September 19, 2026

His wife, Betty Akamani, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killing

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Southern Illinois University's Forestry Department has paid an emotional tribute to Dr Kofi Akamani, a Ghanaian professor who died after being fatally shot in Jackson County, Illinois, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. He was 48 years old.

Southern Illinois University (Forestry) pays tribute to its Ghanaian professor Dr Kofi Akamani, after his death. Image credit: Forestry at Southern Illinois University

Source: Facebook

Dr Kofi Akamani was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

His death sent shockwaves through the SIU academic community and among Ghanaians who followed his work in forestry and conservation.

On Monday, September 21, 2026, the university's Forestry community shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, remembering Dr Akamani as "one of our beloved forestry professors" who had earned the admiration of colleagues not just at SIU but across the globe.

"Dr Akamani was deeply loved by his forestry family here at SIU and by colleagues across the globe," the department wrote.

"We will dearly miss Kofi. Our hearts go out to all who loved him."

The department spoke warmly of his character, describing him as a man with "a gentle and kind demeanour" who was "known for his dedicated work ethic and positive attitude."

Kofi Akamani's wife Betty charged with murder

Dr Akamani's wife, Betty Akamani, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and child endangerment in connection with his death.

She remains in custody without bond as the case proceeds.

The charges are allegations, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Vigil and memorial planned at SIU

In the wake of his passing, the Forestry programme announced that a vigil would be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Agriculture Building, with a memorial service to be organised at a later date.

Former students who studied under Dr Akamani took to the comments section of the university's Facebook post to share their memories of the man they described as patient, warm and intellectually generous.

Tim Snow wrote:

"I had him about 14 years ago; then he was a kind man, took the time to explain anything you didn't understand or needed clarification. I remember he drilled into my head, 'no one will care about conservation if their basic needs aren't met'."

Brooke Hagarty added:

"Kofi always said hi wherever I'd see him and always with a smile. The last few times I saw him, I let him know I couldn't wait to talk about climate with him. I thought it was so cool that he was an author in the NCA5. Such a smart person! He will be missed. So sorry to hear of this, love and prayers to all who knew him."

Tom Behrens recalled:

"I was fortunate enough to travel out west with Kofi Akamani his first year teaching at SIUC. He was such a polite and calm man. I'll never forget my time spent with him."

The Facebook post by Southern Illinois University is below.

University of Ghana mourns with Kwame Offei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the University of Ghana’s condolence visit to Professor Samuel Kwame Offei following the death of his wife, gospel musician Bernice Offei.

The CBAS delegation, led by Provost Professor Sandow Mark Yidana, visited the bereaved family and signed a book of condolences.

Bernice Offei’s final birthday message, “LIFE IS SHORT,” has taken on deeper significance following her death at 63.

The veteran musician’s songs, including “Hold On” and “Life is so Short,” continue to resonate with the many Ghanaians touched by her ministry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh