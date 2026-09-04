The UK government has published six conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for a Health and Care Worker visa in 2026

Applicants must hold a confirmed job offer and a certificate of sponsorship from a Home Office-approved employer before applying

English language ability is among the six requirements, and eligible applicants must prove it at the point of their application

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The United Kingdom government has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to obtain a Health and Care Worker visa, which allows qualified medical professionals to live and work in the country through the NHS, NHS-approved suppliers, or in adult social care settings.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, covers doctors, nurses and a broad range of other health and social care professionals seeking to relocate to or remain in the UK in 2026.

The UK government has outlined six essential conditions for foreign nationals applying for a Health and Care Worker visa in 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

6 conditions for Health and Care Worker visa

According to the official government guidance, all six requirements must be satisfied simultaneously.

Applicants must first be a qualified doctor, nurse, health professional or adult social care professional, and their specific role must fall within an eligible health or social care job category.

The third condition requires that the employing organisation holds Home Office approval as a licensed sponsor.

This means not every UK health or care provider qualifies, and prospective applicants are advised to verify their employer's sponsorship status before beginning the process.

Alongside that, applicants must obtain a certificate of sponsorship from their employer. The certificate must contain specific details about the role being offered, rather than serving as a general letter of support.

The fifth condition relates to salary. A minimum pay threshold applies, though the exact figure varies depending on the nature of the role rather than a fixed amount across all professions. Applicants must confirm the relevant threshold for their specific job type before applying.

Finally, applicants must demonstrate the ability to speak, read, write and understand English. Proof of this is generally required at the point of application.

Job offer required before applying

One aspect of the process that the government particularly emphasised is the requirement for a confirmed job offer to be in place before submitting a visa application. Individuals who are still searching for employment cannot apply speculatively and expect their application to succeed.

The Health and Care Worker visa operates separately from the standard Skilled Worker visa route, though both sit within the broader points-based immigration system the UK introduced following its departure from the European Union.

The Health and Care route was specifically designed to streamline the entry of skilled medical professionals into the country, where workforce shortages across the NHS and adult social care sector have been a persistent concern.

Minimum salary thresholds can differ considerably across different health and care professions, making it essential that applicants check the specific figure applicable to their role rather than relying on a general estimate.

UK names 6 foreign nationals eligible for visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has formally published the eligibility conditions for the British National (Overseas) visa.

The BNO visa is open to individuals who are at least 18 years old and satisfy one of two qualifying conditions: either they hold British National (Overseas) status themselves, or they are the child of a BNO holder born on or after 1 July 1979.

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Source: YEN.com.gh