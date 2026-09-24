Carlos Queiroz faces a significant selection headache ahead of Ghana's opening 2027 AFCON qualifier in Bouaké on September 24

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey are all unavailable for the clash against Côte d'Ivoire

Queiroz could deploy a 4-3-3 formation featuring predominantly emerging talents against the Elephants

Ghana faces Côte d'Ivoire in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24, with coach Carlos Queiroz navigating a heavily disrupted squad as he prepares his starting eleven.

Several senior figures will be absent from the encounter. Captain Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo have all withdrawn from the squad, while Thomas Partey remains unavailable through injury.

The absences place considerable pressure on Queiroz to construct a reliable and cohesive unit from those remaining.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to start in goal for Ghana against Côte d’Ivoire in the 2027 AFCON qualifier. Photos by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos, Michael Regan - FIFA and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana: Predicted Black Stars lineup

Queiroz is expected to set up in a 4-3-3 shape, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi starting between the posts.

Kojo Oppong Peprah and Gideon Mensah look set to fill the full-back roles, with Jerome Opoku and Alexander Djiku forming the central defensive partnership.

In the centre of the pitch, Kwasi Sibo could operate alongside Caleb Yirenkyi and Augustine Boakye, offering energy and ball-winning presence in a midfield that will need to work hard against a quality Ivorian attack.

Up front, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is tipped to start on the right flank, with Brandon Thomas-Asante leading the line and Ernest Nuamah providing width and pace from the left.

YEN.com.gh's predicted Black Stars lineup: Ati-Zigi; Oppong, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Sibo, Donkor; Issahaku, Thomas-Asante, Nuamah.

The tactical key: A disciplined opening

One notable trend from Queiroz's early tenure could prove instructive.

In his first five matches in charge, Ghana have remained unbeaten in all games where they avoided conceding before half-time, per Flashscore, a pattern that underlines the importance of keeping a clean sheet in the opening exchanges against Côte d'Ivoire.

With that in mind, the Black Stars are likely to prioritise defensive organisation and compactness in the early stages of the match, before attempting to use their attacking pace to threaten a Côte d'Ivoire side with considerable quality going forward.

Carlos Queiroz vows to win against Côte d'Ivoire

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is determined to start Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign with a win against Côte d’Ivoire.

The Portuguese coach made his intentions clear, saying the Black Stars’ main objective in Bouaké is to secure victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh