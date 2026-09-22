The UK government published an updated list of occupations eligible for its Scale-Up Visa route targeting high-skilled professionals

The list covers dozens of roles across sectors including engineering, law, finance, IT, education, and the creative industries

The Scale-Up Visa differs from the Skilled Worker Visa by not requiring continuous employer sponsorship after an initial period

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Kingdom government has released a refreshed list of occupations that qualify for its Scale-Up Visa, a route that allows fast-growing British businesses to hire skilled workers from abroad.

The UK mentions the list of jobs that are eligible for a scale-up visa. Photo source: @andyburnham, @workinuk

Source: Getty Images

Scale-Up Visa eligible occupations

The published list is extensive, covering roles across both the public and private sectors.

Among those eligible are chief executives and senior officials, financial managers and directors, marketing and communications directors, and human resource managers.

Engineering disciplines feature prominently, with civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, aerospace, and production engineers all included on the list.

UK Scale-Up Visa: Tech and creatives covered

The technology sector is well represented, with IT project managers, programmers, software developers, cyber security professionals, IT network professionals, and web designers all qualifying.

Creative and media roles also make the cut, including graphic and multimedia designers, newspaper and periodical journalists, editors, public relations professionals, and advertising account managers.

Legal and financial professionals are not left out. Barristers, judges, solicitors, chartered accountants, finance and investment analysts, taxation experts, and actuaries are all eligible.

The list extends further to include architects, quantity surveyors, construction project managers, veterinarians, higher education teaching professionals, and even musicians and arts producers.

How the UK Scale-Up Visa works

The Scale-Up Visa route is specifically designed for endorsed, fast-growing companies looking to recruit internationally without the obligations that come with the standard Skilled Worker Visa.

Applicants must be offered a salary that meets the going rate for their specific occupation, and that role must appear on the approved list.

One of the key distinctions of this route is that workers are not tied to their sponsoring employer for the full duration of their stay in the UK. After an initial period, visa holders gain greater flexibility to switch jobs, making the route attractive for internationally mobile professionals who want long-term options beyond their first role.

The release of the updated list is particularly relevant for skilled professionals in Nigeria and across Africa who are actively exploring legitimate pathways to work in Britain, especially as economic pressures at home continue to drive interest in opportunities abroad.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh