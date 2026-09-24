The UK government published a list of countries whose citizens are exempt from proving their knowledge of English for the International Sportsperson visa

A total of 18 countries and territories made the exemption list, spanning the Caribbean, North America, and the Pacific

Nationals from countries not on the list must still demonstrate English language proficiency as part of their visa application

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The United Kingdom government has officially published a list of 18 countries and territories whose nationals are not required to prove English language proficiency when applying for an International Sportsperson visa.

The list, made available on the UK government's official website, outlines a clear exemption from the English knowledge requirement that typically forms part of the visa application process under this route.

UK lists 18 countries exempt from English tests for International Sportsperson visas, while African athletes and other nationals still face the requirement. Photo credit: WPA Pool / Pool/Getty Images

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Countries exempt from the English language requirement

According to the published guidance, the following 18 countries and territories qualify for the exemption: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, The British Overseas Territories, Canada, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Malta, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the USA.

The UK government's guidance states: "You will not need to prove your knowledge of English if you're a national of one of the following countries or territories."

The composition of the list leans heavily towards Caribbean nations, with 11 of the 18 entries drawn from the region. The remaining entries cover two countries in the Pacific, two in North America, and one in the Mediterranean, alongside the British Overseas Territories.

What the exemption means for African sportspersons

Notably absent from the exemption list are any African nations. Sportspersons from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are among those who must still satisfy the English language requirement before their International Sportsperson visa application can be processed.

Those who do not qualify for the exemption must provide evidence of their English proficiency through an approved test or qualification. This requirement applies regardless of whether English is widely spoken or used officially in their home country, as the UK government determines eligibility strictly by nationality rather than linguistic background.

The International Sportsperson visa allows elite athletes and coaches to work in the United Kingdom on a temporary basis, and the English language requirement has long been a standard component of the broader application criteria for most nationalities seeking entry under this route.

UK announces age limits for Child Student visa applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had outlined the precise age requirements young international students must meet before applying for a Child Student visa.

Applicants must be at least 4 years old and no older than 17 when submitting their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh