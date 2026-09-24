President John Dramani Mahama approved the recruitment of 1,200 additional personnel for the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC)

The new intake follows the training of 495 NACOC officers in 2025, described as the largest graduating class in the Commission's history

Majority Leader James Agalga said the move would help NACOC man its growing network of district commands across the country

President John Dramani Mahama has given the green light for the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to bring on board 1,200 new personnel, in a move designed to significantly bolster the agency's operational strength.

President Mahama approves 1,200 new NACOC personnel to help strengthen Ghana’s district commands and border coverage across the country. Image credit: NACOC/Facebook

Source: UGC

The announcement was made by the Majority caucus in Parliament, which confirmed that the presidential approval had been secured to address long-standing gaps in the Commission's workforce and support its expanding district command structure.

Mahama's bold push to strengthen NACOC

Majority Leader and Builsa North Member of Parliament James Agalga addressed journalists on the development, framing the recruitment as part of a broader, consistent commitment by the Mahama administration to build up the Commission's capacity.

Agalga pointed to 2025 as a landmark year for NACOC, noting that 495 officers completed training during that period, the largest graduating cohort in the agency's history.

He argued that the recruits would not merely add numbers but would translate into a real, on-the-ground presence where it matters most.

"This government has more than doubled NACOC's staff, training 495 new officers in 2025 alone, the largest number of officers to ever graduate from NACOC. This isn't just a number. It's the difference between an agency that can respond and an agency that can be there in communities at borders along the path traffickers go to exploit. This government has taken it a step further," he said.

Filling the staffing deficit at district level

Agalga stressed that the 1,200-strong recruitment drive was a direct response to the Commission's ongoing staffing deficit, particularly as NACOC has extended its reach to more districts across Ghana.

"His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama's government has approved the recruitment of another 1200 staff for NACOC, a bold and consistent move that will go a long way to fill the deficit in the Commission's staffing," he said.

The Majority caucus indicated that the new intake would complement the officers already trained in 2025, collectively strengthening NACOC's ability to deploy personnel to communities and border areas that have previously lacked adequate coverage.

No timeline for the completion of the recruitment process was announced at the time of the briefing.

Danquah Frank lands on the Narcotics Control Commission’s wanted list over substance-related offences. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

NACOC declares another popular businessman wanted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) declared a man identified as Danquah Frank wanted in connection with suspected narcotic-related offences.

The government agency announced this on Monday, September 22, 2026, through its official Facebook page.

The post featured a photograph of Danquah Frank and called on members of the public to come forward with any information about his current whereabouts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh