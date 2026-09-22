Australia's Department of Home Affairs issued an Arrival Control Determination on March 26, 2026, targeting certain passport holders

The temporary measure bars affected individuals outside Australia from travelling to the country for six months, citing the ongoing Iran conflict

Some categories of Iranian passport holders are exempt from the restrictions, and a formal appeal process exists for those who need to travel urgently

Australia imposed temporary travel restrictions on Iranian nationals holding a Visitor (Subclass 600) visa, barring most of those outside the country from entering for a period of six months.

The Arrival Control Determination, issued by the Department of Home Affairs, took effect on 26 March 2026.

Australia Bans Iranian Passport Holders on Visitor Visas From Entering the Country

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It applies to any Iranian passport holder who was outside Australia on that date, holds a Visitor (Subclass 600) visa, and originally used an Iranian passport when submitting their visa application.

The Department cited the ongoing conflict in Iran as the primary reason for the measure. Officials expressed concern that some visa holders, facing deteriorating conditions in their home country, may be unwilling or unable to leave Australia once their visas expire.

The restrictions are intended to safeguard the integrity of Australia's migration system while authorities evaluate the risks involved.

Visa holders whose permits remain valid when the six-month period ends will have their travel rights automatically restored. Those whose visas lapse during the restriction period will need to submit a fresh application.

Who Is Exempt and How to Appeal

Not all Iranian passport holders fall under the Determination. Spouses, de facto partners, and dependent children of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or Australian residents without a time limitation on their stay are not affected. Parents of children under 18 already residing in Australia, as well as individuals who were physically present in Australia when the Determination commenced, are also excluded.

Affected individuals who have an urgent or compelling need to travel may apply for a Permitted Travel Certificate, which the Department reviews on a case-by-case basis. Approvals are limited to specific circumstances, such as parents of Australian citizens or applicants who can clearly demonstrate a genuine intention to remain in the country only temporarily.

The Department recommends submitting applications at least two weeks ahead of any planned travel date and advises against booking flights or accommodation until a certificate has been formally issued.

Travellers who had already departed for Australia before 26 March 2026, including those in transit at a third country for fewer than 24 hours, are generally eligible for a Permitted Travel Certificate without the need to apply through the standard process.

No refunds will be issued for affected Visitor visas unless travellers satisfy the specific criteria outlined by the Department.

UK lists countries eligible for Electronic Visa Waiver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had shared a fresh update for nationals of five Gulf countries planning to travel to Britain.

This confirms that citizens of the selected countries can qualify for an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) when they meet the required conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh