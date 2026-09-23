Finland has announced an important update for foreigners hoping to bring certain family members into the country

The latest rules contain three key conditions applicants will need to satisfy before they can qualify

Ghanaians and other foreigners planning to sponsor siblings may want to check the full details

Finland has outlined three key conditions that foreign nationals living in the country must meet when seeking to sponsor certain family members, including siblings, for a residence permit.

The Finnish Immigration Service has published guidance on residence permits for family members of Finnish citizens and people living in Finland under certain protection statuses.

Finland announces 3 conditions for foreign residents to sponsor their siblings into the country. Photo credit: PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The rules could be relevant to Ghanaians and other foreigners who have family members they wish to bring to Finland.

Finland lists 3 conditions for sponsoring siblings

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, applicants seeking a residence permit as a family member based on dependency must meet specific requirements.

The three main conditions include:

The sponsor must be a Finnish citizen living in Finland: The family member in Finland must be a Finnish national and have their place of residence in the country. The applicant must be completely dependent on the sponsor: The applicant must demonstrate both mental and physical dependency on the family member living in Finland. Financial dependence alone is not enough to qualify. The family must have lived a close family life: The applicant and sponsor must show that they had a close family relationship before the application and intend to continue living together in Finland.

Elderly parents and adult siblings may qualify

The Finnish Immigration Service's guidance covers certain relatives who are considered to be dependent on a family member living in Finland.

These can include elderly parents, adult children and unmarried siblings, provided the relevant dependency requirements are met.

However, an application based solely on medical or health-related grounds may not qualify if the applicant can receive adequate care in their home country.

Finland outlines eligible sibling categories

The published rules also identify specific family relationships that may fall under the residence permit framework.

They include:

Parents of a person aged 18 or over living in Finland.

Unmarried siblings of an adult resident.

Underage siblings of a child living in Finland, where the sibling abroad has a different legal guardian or no guardian.

Cases involving an underage sibling may also require official consent from the parents or guardians.

The Finnish Immigration Service also states that these provisions concern the direct family members of the primary resident.

This means relatives of the resident's spouse or partner are not covered under these particular family-member provisions.

Finland lists 4 conditions for foreign spouses’ permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Finland had announced an important update for foreigners hoping to bring certain family members into the country.

The latest rules contained three key conditions applicants needed to satisfy before they could qualify.

Ghanaians and other foreigners planning to sponsor siblings were advised to check the full details.

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Source: YEN.com.gh