A new video has offered a closer look at the massive community project built by MrBeast in Ghana

The development features a school, teacher accommodation, clinic, marketplace, playground, water system and solar power facilities

The scale and number of facilities have led to the project being described as a small city built to support the local community

American YouTube star and philanthropist MrBeast has continued to attract attention following the completion of his massive community development project in Ghana.

The video gives a full view of the ‘small city’ MrBeast built in Ghana. Image credit: Wode Maya, MrBeast, askghmedia

Source: Twitter

A video circulating on social media has offered another look at the project, with the numerous buildings and facilities giving the area the appearance of a small, newly developed city.

The project, known as Abna Dakwa Village, is located in Ghana’s Eastern Region and reportedly cost nearly $10 million. It was developed to improve education, healthcare and economic opportunities for families in a cocoa-growing community.

Inside MrBeast's small city in Ghana

The development goes far beyond the construction of a school.

At the centre of the community is a 10-classroom school designed to accommodate more than 300 pupils. Ten fully furnished houses were also constructed for teachers and are expected to be provided to them free of charge.

Other facilities include a medical clinic, community marketplace, improved sanitation facilities, agricultural areas and commercial fish tanks.

Watch the X video below:

The project also has two large water towers to provide clean water, while an off-grid solar power system has been installed to provide electricity.

Recreational facilities were not left out, with a football field and children's playground forming part of the development.

A bridge linking parts of the community to the school was also renovated to make travelling to class safer for children.

Pupils to receive free meals

Another major component of the project is a long-term feeding programme for pupils attending the school.

Every student is expected to receive a free meal on each school day for the next five years, with support from the Rockefeller Foundation.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, documented the transformation in a video released on September 19, 2026.

The project reportedly required about a year of planning followed by roughly eight months of construction before completion.

The latest footage showing the completed facilities has given social media users a clearer view of the scale of the project, which effectively transformed previously undeveloped land into a community equipped with education, healthcare, water, energy and livelihood facilities.

MrBeast's history of philanthropy work in Ghana

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, MrBeast was reportedly named "Chief of Development" in a Ghanaian community after investing $1 million to rebuild a school that had been declared too dangerous for students.

The project included a fully furnished classroom block for more than 250 pupils, a well to provide clean water for the school and surrounding community, and newly built homes gifted to two teachers in recognition of their dedication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh