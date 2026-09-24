A mobile phone dealer based at Circle in Accra, Nana Yaw Kyere, was reported missing after travelling to Teshie to complete a business transaction

A relative confirmed that Kyere's body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2026, in Teshie

Reports indicate that an alleged attempt to set the body alight had taken place before it was found

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A mobile phone trader from the Circle area of Accra, Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known by his street names Dinero and Terry, has reportedly been found dead in Teshie under troubling circumstances.

Circle Phone Trader Nana Yaw Kyere Reportedly Found Dead in Teshie Days After Going Missing

Source: Twitter

A family member confirmed to CDR Africa that Kyere's body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, 24 September 2026, days after news of his disappearance broke.

According to the relative, there were indications that an attempt had been made to set the body on fire before it was found, though the effort reportedly failed.

Phone dealer's final trip to Teshie

Kyere had reportedly travelled to Teshie to complete what was described as a business transaction.

The nature of the deal has not been publicly disclosed, but his failure to return raised alarm among those close to him.

His Honda Civic was later recovered, and at least three suspects were arrested by police.

A WhatsApp exchange with a close friend showed that Kyere had gone to meet a woman in Teshie.

He messaged the friend that he had been “set up” and shared his location, which was later deleted from the chat.

According to the relative, the woman had allegedly pretended for some time to be interested in friendship — a pattern described as a known method in which a woman targets someone dealing in valuable goods, builds contact over weeks or months, then invites the person over.

Once there, the relative said, the victim’s belongings are taken, and in many cases the person does not leave unharmed.

It was only after a search that his body was eventually located in the area.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and no official statement had been released by the time the story was reported by CDR Africa on X on 24 September 2026.

The X post detailing the alleged demise of Circle phone trader Nana Yaw Kyere is below:

Community Mourns the Loss of Dinero

Kyere operated within one of Accra's busiest commercial hubs, and his presence in the Circle phone trading community was well known.

Friends and associates knew him by the names Dinero and Terry, names that had become his identity in the market.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the trading community at Circle, where mobile phone dealers operate in a highly competitive and cash-intensive environment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh