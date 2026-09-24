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Nana Yaw Kyere: Ohemaa Woyeje Reacts to Reported Death of Circle Phone Dealer Dinero in Teshie
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Nana Yaw Kyere: Ohemaa Woyeje Reacts to Reported Death of Circle Phone Dealer Dinero in Teshie

by  Grace Asare
3 min read
  • Ohemaa Woyeje took to Instagram on Thursday, September 24, 2026, to react to the reported death of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere
  • Kyere, popularly known as Dinero and Terry, was reportedly found dead in Teshie days after he went missing during a business trip
  • Reports indicated that an alleged attempt was made to set Kyere's body on fire before it was discovered, with at least three suspects arrested

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Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has spoken out following reports of the death of Nana Yaw Kyere, a mobile phone dealer widely known around Accra's Circle area by the names Dinero and Terry.

Nana Yaw Kyere death, Ohemaa Woyeje reaction, Circle phone dealer, Dinero and Terry, Accra phone dealer, Nana Yaw Kyere missing
Ohemaa Woyeje reacts to the reported death of Circle phone dealer Dinero in Teshie. Image credit: Ohemaa Woyeje, Sika Official
Source: Facebook

Ohemaa Woyeje shared her feelings on Instagram on Thursday, September 24, 2026, posting a sombre reflection on human cruelty in the wake of the disturbing news.

"Human nature is evil; we only sometimes intend to do good. Nnipa nyɛ! Nnipa yɛ aboa bɔne. We find delight in other people's suffering. Sick world! That s*cks," she wrote.

Read also

Missing Circle phone trader Nana Yaw Kyere reportedly found dead days after disappearance

Circle phone dealer reportedly found dead

Kyere had travelled to Teshie to conclude a business deal when he lost contact with people close to him.

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Before communication broke down, he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to a close friend warning that he had been "set up" after meeting a woman in Teshie.

He also shared his location, though that information was later deleted from the conversation.

According to a report by CDR Africa, a relative confirmed that the circle phone dealer's body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, September 24.

The report also noted that there were indications someone had allegedly attempted to burn the body before it was found, though that attempt reportedly did not succeed.

His Honda Civic was later recovered, and at least three suspects were reportedly taken into custody by police in connection with his disappearance.

Investigations continue in phone dealer's case

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At the time of reporting, no official statement had been issued confirming the full circumstances of Kyere's death or the alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

Authorities are expected to provide further details as their investigations progress.

Within the Circle phone trading community, Kyere was described as a well-known figure, and his reported death prompted grief among those who knew him.

Woyeje's post reflected the broader public distress over the case, with her words drawing attention to the pain that acts of violence leave behind.

The Instagram post of Ohemaa Woyeje is below.

Nigerian singer dies after robbery attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian singer Oju Ika’s reported death following a robbery attack at a serviced apartment in Lagos.

The incident allegedly involved armed robbers who targeted Ika, fellow artist Bolisco and their associates before taking phones and gold chains.

The attack reportedly turned fatal after Ika was stabbed and later died despite receiving medical attention. With the Lagos State Police Command investigating, the case has raised concern across Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh

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