TG Omori has heartbreakingly shared that he spent more than six months hospitalised in Ikoyi, Lagos, while battling kidney failure

The Nigerian music video director said only a small circle of industry colleagues, including Olamide, Asake and Rema, knew about his condition

TG Omori disclosed that his brother donated a kidney twice, but both transplants failed, leaving the family with an enormous emotional and financial toll

Nigerian music video director TG Omori has broken his silence on a prolonged health crisis, revealing the staggering cost of surviving kidney failure and the emotional weight of watching two transplants fail.

Music video director TG Omori opens up about his kidney failure battle and huge dialysis cost. Image credit: Gossip Village

Source: Facebook

The celebrated cinematographer, born ThankGod Omori, disclosed during an appearance on the Afropolitan podcast, which aired on YouTube on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

He described a chapter of his life that played out almost entirely away from public view.

TG Omori's six-month hospital stay

TG Omori said he spent over six months admitted to a facility in Ikoyi, Lagos, during which time only a tight-knit group of industry peers knew what he was going through.

Among those who stood by him were Olamide, Fireboy, Asake, Rema, Young John and Zlatan. He did not elaborate on the specific support they provided, but their awareness of his condition clearly mattered to him.

The search for a kidney donor stretched across nine months. Six people initially came forward, but none were compatible.

His brother ultimately stepped in and underwent the procedure. The transplant, however, did not take. Doctors attempted a second operation, and that one also failed, leaving his brother with only one functioning kidney.

TG Omori's financial cost of kidney disease

Beyond the physical toll, TG Omori laid bare the financial demands that kidney failure places on patients and their support networks.

He explained that a single dialysis session at a standard hospital costs between ₦50,000 and ₦70,000, while private facilities charge between ₦150,000 and ₦200,000 per session.

With patients typically requiring three sessions a week, the weekly bill can climb to between ₦500,000 and ₦600,000.

By his own calculation, a full year of dialysis while awaiting a transplant could amount to roughly ₦31 million. That figure does not account for tests or complications that may arise along the way.

Reflecting on what the experience had taught him, TG Omori said his understanding of money had been fundamentally reshaped. He noted that while money cannot guarantee happiness, it can, in certain circumstances, buy a person more time to live.

His candid account has resonated widely online, with many drawing attention to the broader challenge of accessing affordable treatment for kidney disease in Nigeria.

The Facebook video of TG Omori speaking is below.

Kwadwo Kwakye dies after kidney failure battle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Kumawood actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi, who died after a prolonged battle with kidney failure. His passing was reported by Akoma FM on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Despite receiving financial support from colleagues, including Kojo Nkansah LilWin and Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Obuobi could not recover.

His death has left Ghana’s film industry mourning a respected figure who contributed to Kumawood for decades.

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Source: YEN.com.gh