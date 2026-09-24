The Ghana Private Road Transport Union and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council announced an 8% upward adjustment in public transport fares

The Ministry of Transport issued an official press release on September 23, 2026, detailing the new trotro, shared taxi, and intercity fares

The revised fares take effect from Saturday, September 26, 2026, and apply to shared taxis, intra-city trotros, intercity routes, and haulage services

Ghanaians who rely on public transport daily are set to pay more from Saturday, September 26, 2026, after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) announced an 8% increase in trotro and other commercial transport fares.

Ghana raises trotro, taxi and intercity fares by 8% from September 26, 2026. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Ministry of Transport published an official press release on September 23, 2026, confirming the adjustment after consultations between the ministry and commercial road transport operators held between September 8 and September 22, 2026.

Why trotro fares are going up

According to the press release, the upward review followed a careful assessment of rising operational costs, including increases in ex-pump prices of petroleum products, spare parts, and general vehicle maintenance.

The ministry noted that the government's intervention on the price of diesel helped moderate the size of the increment, keeping it at 8% rather than a steeper rise.

The new fares are calculated on the approved transport fares that were last set on May 24, 2025.

Which transport services are affected

The 8% increment covers four categories of commercial road transport services: shared taxis, intra-city trotros, intercity (long-distance) services, and haulage.

The GPRTU and GRTCC, acting on behalf of all commercial road transport operators, said a detailed schedule of the revised fares is attached to the communiqué and serves as the official reference point for both operators and commuters.

The transport bodies urged all operators to display the fare schedule prominently at loading terminals and stations, warning that charging above the approved rates would attract sanctions from the unions.

Commuters travelling within Accra and other major cities are advised to familiarise themselves with the new fares before boarding from Saturday to avoid being overcharged by drivers who may seek to exploit the transition period.

The Facebook post below contains the newly approved transport fares.

New fuel prices set for September surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian motorists and households that rely on liquefied petroleum gas could face higher fuel costs from the start of September, following new projections released by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC).

According to a myjoyonline.com report published on August 31, 2026, COPEC forecast marginal increases in pump prices for petrol, diesel and LPG, with the adjustments expected to take effect from Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

The projected increases come despite two developments that would ordinarily ease pressure on fuel costs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh