Ireland's Department of Enterprise published the full list of occupations qualifying for a Critical Skills Employment Permit in 2026

The Critical Skills Occupations List covers 24 professional categories across healthcare, ICT, engineering, law, finance and education

The permit is considered one of Ireland's most accessible immigration routes for qualified foreign nationals seeking work in the country

Ireland's Department of Enterprise has released the complete list of occupations qualifying for a Critical Skills Employment Permit (CSEP), signalling which professional roles the country regards as being in short supply within its local workforce.

Ireland lists 24 occupations that are in high demand.

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The Critical Skills Occupations List (CSOL) spans 24 broad occupational categories, drawing from sectors including medicine, information and communications technology, engineering, law, finance, education, and the natural sciences.

The scheme is specifically designed to bring qualified international workers into roles that Ireland's resident labour pool cannot adequately fill.

Ireland CSEP: 24 qualifying occupations

The full list of occupational categories covered under the permit scheme includes:

Production Managers and Directors ICT Professionals Health and Social Services Managers and Directors Managers and Proprietors in Agriculture-Related Services Natural and Social Science Professionals Engineering Professionals Information Technology and Telecommunications Professionals Health Professionals Therapy Professionals Nursing and Midwifery Professionals Teaching and Educational Professionals Legal Professionals Business, Research and Administrative Professionals Architects, Town Planners and Surveyors Welfare Professionals Quality and Regulatory Professionals Media Professionals Draughtspersons and Related Architectural Technicians Health Associate Professionals Artistic, Literary and Media Occupations Design Occupations Sports and Fitness Occupations Business, Finance and Related Associate Professionals Sales, Marketing and Related Associate Professionals

What Ireland's Critical Skills Employment Permit offers

The Critical Skills Employment Permit is widely regarded as one of Ireland's most straightforward immigration pathways for skilled professionals from outside the European Union.

Because it targets roles where demand consistently exceeds domestic supply, qualifying applicants working in any listed occupation can apply directly through Ireland's employment permit system.

The permit holds particular relevance for Nigerian professionals and others across Africa who are highly trained in healthcare, engineering, ICT, and finance but face limited career opportunities at home. The complete document detailing all qualifying occupations is available for download directly from the Department of Enterprise's official website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh