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Ireland Lists 24 High-Demand Occupations Open to Foreign Workers in 2026
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Ireland Lists 24 High-Demand Occupations Open to Foreign Workers in 2026

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Ireland's Department of Enterprise published the full list of occupations qualifying for a Critical Skills Employment Permit in 2026
  • The Critical Skills Occupations List covers 24 professional categories across healthcare, ICT, engineering, law, finance and education
  • The permit is considered one of Ireland's most accessible immigration routes for qualified foreign nationals seeking work in the country

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Ireland's Department of Enterprise has released the complete list of occupations qualifying for a Critical Skills Employment Permit (CSEP), signalling which professional roles the country regards as being in short supply within its local workforce.

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Ireland lists 24 occupations that are in high demand.
Source: Getty Images

The Critical Skills Occupations List (CSOL) spans 24 broad occupational categories, drawing from sectors including medicine, information and communications technology, engineering, law, finance, education, and the natural sciences.

The scheme is specifically designed to bring qualified international workers into roles that Ireland's resident labour pool cannot adequately fill.

Ireland CSEP: 24 qualifying occupations

The full list of occupational categories covered under the permit scheme includes:

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  1. Production Managers and Directors
  2. ICT Professionals
  3. Health and Social Services Managers and Directors
  4. Managers and Proprietors in Agriculture-Related Services
  5. Natural and Social Science Professionals
  6. Engineering Professionals
  7. Information Technology and Telecommunications Professionals
  8. Health Professionals
  9. Therapy Professionals
  10. Nursing and Midwifery Professionals
  11. Teaching and Educational Professionals
  12. Legal Professionals
  13. Business, Research and Administrative Professionals
  14. Architects, Town Planners and Surveyors
  15. Welfare Professionals
  16. Quality and Regulatory Professionals
  17. Media Professionals
  18. Draughtspersons and Related Architectural Technicians
  19. Health Associate Professionals
  20. Artistic, Literary and Media Occupations
  21. Design Occupations
  22. Sports and Fitness Occupations
  23. Business, Finance and Related Associate Professionals
  24. Sales, Marketing and Related Associate Professionals

What Ireland's Critical Skills Employment Permit offers

The Critical Skills Employment Permit is widely regarded as one of Ireland's most straightforward immigration pathways for skilled professionals from outside the European Union.

Because it targets roles where demand consistently exceeds domestic supply, qualifying applicants working in any listed occupation can apply directly through Ireland's employment permit system.

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The permit holds particular relevance for Nigerian professionals and others across Africa who are highly trained in healthcare, engineering, ICT, and finance but face limited career opportunities at home. The complete document detailing all qualifying occupations is available for download directly from the Department of Enterprise's official website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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