Australia's Department of Home Affairs replaced its previous visa processing Direction 119 with two new Ministerial Directions covering skilled migration

Seven sectors, including construction, healthcare, and teaching, received the highest processing priority under the updated framework

Skilled workers from Ghana and across Africa with qualifications in priority industries could benefit from the new processing order

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has overhauled its skilled visa processing framework, placing seven industries at the front of the queue under two newly introduced Ministerial Directions.

Ministerial Direction 121 and Ministerial Direction 122, which replace the earlier Direction 119, took effect across a broad range of temporary, provisional, and permanent skilled visa subclasses.

Australia's skilled visa changes prioritise seven sectors under Ministerial Directions 121 and 122 Image credit: Naomi Baker-ICC, BAY ISMOYO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia's 7 top-priority sectors

Under both new directions, the seven sectors receiving the highest processing priority are construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, and resources. Visa applications connected to Australia's law enforcement and defence interests also fall within this top tier.

The changes reflect a deliberate effort by the Australian government to match its immigration intake with persistent labour shortages in industries considered critical to the country's economy and national interests.

How Ministerial Directions 121 and 122 work

Ministerial Direction 121 governs temporary skilled visa applications, specifically the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482), which replaced the Temporary Skill Shortage visa in December 2024. After sector-linked applications, processing priority shifts to applicants in the Specialist Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa, followed by those already residing in Australia at the time they lodged their application, and then offshore individual applicants.

Ministerial Direction 122 applies to a wider set of provisional and permanent skilled visa subclasses. These include the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186), the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187), the Skilled Independent (subclass 189), the Skilled Nominated (subclass 190), the Permanent Residence Skilled Regional (subclass 191), and several other regional and employer-sponsored categories, among them the Business Innovation and Investment Permanent visa (subclass 888).

Under Direction 122, sector-linked applications are also processed first, followed by onshore applicants, offshore individual applicants, and finally all remaining cases.

Skilled workers from Ghana and across Africa holding qualifications in any of the seven priority sectors may find the updated framework advantageous when applying through an eligible visa subclass.

Australia announces visa rules for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has announced new changes to temporary visa categories affecting international students, skilled workers, tourists and Working Holiday Makers.

The moves form part of a wider government effort to reduce net overseas migration (NOM), with an official target of 245,000 for the current financial year and a further reduction to 225,000 in 2027–28.

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Source: YEN.com.gh