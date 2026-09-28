The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs published the full list of people who can apply for an Australian citizenship certificate

Australia outlined 11 separate categories based on birth date, place of birth, parental status, and other specific circumstances

Applicants in Papua and New Guinea categories face additional conditions tied to the number of grandparents born in certain territories

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has released the complete list of people who qualify to apply for evidence of citizenship or obtain an Australian citizenship certificate.

Australia lists 11 categories of people eligible for evidence of citizenship. Photo credit: Douglas Sacha, Patricia Mado

Source: Getty Images

A citizenship certificate is an official document confirming a person's status as an Australian citizen. Applicants may request one for the first time or seek a replacement if a previous certificate was lost, destroyed, or damaged.

Australia's 11 citizenship certificate categories

The government outlined 11 distinct categories of eligible applicants, determined by birth date, place of birth, parental nationality, and other personal circumstances.

The categories are as follows: people born in Australia between 26 January 1949 and 21 November 1984, unless their father held foreign diplomatic status; those born between 22 November 1984 and 19 August 1986, subject to parental residency conditions; and people born on or after 20 August 1986 to at least one Australian citizen or permanent resident parent.

The fourth category covers those born in Australia on or after 20 August 1986 who lived ordinarily in the country for their first ten years of life, automatically gaining citizenship on their tenth birthday.

Others who previously received a citizenship certificate or extract, including people listed on a parent's certificate or those who acquired citizenship by descent, also qualify. Two categories cover people born in the former Australian Territory of Papua and the former Trust Territory of New Guinea, with eligibility tied to specific date ranges and conditions around whether citizenship was retained when Papua New Guinea became independent on 16 September 1975.

People born in Australia to New Zealand citizen parents qualify under certain date ranges and visa conditions. Additional categories apply to British subjects born in Australia before 26 January 1949, those born in New Guinea between 26 January 1949 and 15 September 1975 who later acquired citizenship by descent or naturalisation, and British subjects born outside Australia before that date who meet residency, marriage, or parental connection conditions linked to Australia.

Australian citizenship certificate: Key details to know

For applicants falling under the Papua and New Guinea categories, the number of grandparents born in specific territories, including Papua, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Irian Jaya, or particular Torres Strait islands, directly influences whether citizenship was retained after independence.

Children adopted in Australia on or after 22 November 1984 by an Australian citizen, under a law of an Australian state or territory, and who were present in Australia as permanent residents at the time of adoption, may also qualify under the fifth category.

Full eligibility criteria and step-by-step application guidance are available on the Australian Department of Home Affairs website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh