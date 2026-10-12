Dubai's General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs published the eligibility conditions for the five-year Green Residence Permit

The permit allows qualifying skilled workers to live in Dubai without relying on an employer or guarantor for sponsorship

Applicants must earn at least AED 15,000 per month, equivalent to roughly ₦6.7 million, to meet the salary requirement

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Dubai has set a minimum monthly salary of AED 15,000 as the income threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for the emirate's five-year Green Residence Permit under the skilled worker category.

Dubai Shares Monthly Salary Needed to Qualify for 5-Year Green Residence Permit. Credit: Ismael Adnan/Robert Nickelsberg

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The General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) of Dubai published the eligibility conditions, confirming that qualifying occupations must fall within the classification and standards approved by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

One of the permit's key distinctions from a conventional work visa is that it does not tie the holder to a specific employer. Eligible skilled workers can reside in Dubai without requiring a guarantor or company sponsor to maintain their legal status in the emirate.

The permit remains valid for five years and is renewable for further five-year periods, provided holders continue to satisfy the original qualifying conditions at the point of each renewal.

The AED 15,000 salary requirement applies to earnings in any currency. Workers paid in currencies other than the UAE dirham can still qualify, as long as their monthly income converts to at least the equivalent of that figure.

UAE's Broader Drive to Attract Skilled Professionals

The Green Residence Permit forms part of a wider UAE strategy to draw and retain high-skilled foreign workers by offering greater stability than traditional residency arrangements.

Rather than depending on employer-linked sponsorship, the permit provides qualifying professionals with a degree of independence in how they manage their stay and career within the country.

The initiative reflects a deliberate shift in how the UAE positions itself for international talent, extending long-term residency options to professionals who meet defined income and occupational benchmarks set by federal authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh