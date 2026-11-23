The United States government published official guidelines on what visa applicants must not wear in their application photographs

The restrictions cover four categories of items and apply to both male and female applicants regardless of nationality

Applicants whose photos do not meet the requirements risk having their images rejected, which could delay their visa processing

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The United States government has released clear guidelines spelling out which clothing items and accessories visa applicants are prohibited from wearing in their official photographs.

US warns visa applicants against wearing certain clothes and accessories in photos. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/YURI CORTEZ

Source: TikTok

The rules apply to all applicants, both male and female, and are enforced as part of the standard photo requirements used during visa processing.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to review the guidelines before having their photographs taken, as non-compliant images may be rejected outright, adding delays to the application process.

4 items banned from US visa photos

The US government has identified four specific categories of clothing and accessories that must not appear in visa photographs.

Uniforms are the first prohibited item. No applicant may submit a photo wearing a uniform, though an exception exists for religious attire that forms part of an individual's regular dress.

Hats and head coverings are also banned, particularly those that obscure the hair or hairline. Here too, an exemption applies to head coverings worn consistently for religious purposes, provided the applicant's face remains fully visible and meets visibility standards.

Headphones, wireless hands-free devices, and similar accessories must be removed before taking the photograph. None of these items are permitted to appear anywhere in the submitted image.

Eyeglasses are the fourth restricted item. In most cases, they will not be accepted in visa photos. A narrow exception may be considered in rare medical situations where removal is not possible, but applicants must meet the State Department's documentation requirements to qualify for this exemption.

Why the US photo rules matter

The appearance requirements form part of a wider set of technical standards the US government uses to ensure that visa photographs are clear, accurate, and suitable for identity verification. Beyond clothing and accessories, the full guidelines also address facial visibility, image quality, background colour, and photograph dimensions.

Submitting a photograph that fails to meet any of these standards can result in the image being deemed unacceptable. Applicants would then need to resubmit a compliant photograph, which could slow down the entire visa application process considerably.

The complete photo requirements are available on the US Department of State's official visa photo guidance page.

US' limit for citizenship applicants to retake test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published guidance on what happens when a naturalisation applicant fails the English or civics test

USCIS confirmed that applicants who fail one section at their first interview are scheduled for a retest within a strict timeframe

The agency also clarified several related rules, including requirements around original documents and official study materials for the civics test

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Source: YEN.com.gh