Czechia launched its Qualified Worker Programme to help employers recruit skilled foreign nationals from 13 specific countries

The scheme targets workers in manufacturing, services, and the public sector , replacing three earlier immigration initiatives

Employers must meet strict eligibility conditions, including a minimum of two years in operation and at least six existing staff

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Czechia has launched its Qualified Worker Programme, a government-backed initiative that creates a formal, regulated pathway for employers in the country to hire skilled workers from 13 nations outside the European Union.

The programme identifies specific countries whose citizens are eligible to participate. These are Ukraine, Mongolia, Thailand, Serbia, the Philippines, India, Belarus, Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Georgia.

Czechia’s Qualified Worker Programme lets employers recruit skilled staff from 13 countries for key sectors. Image credit: Ridofranz, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the qualified worker programme covers

The scheme is designed for workers falling under CZ-ISCO major groups 4 through 8, which encompass roles across manufacturing, services, and the public sector. It consolidates and replaces three previous initiatives, the Project Specific Treatment for Qualified Employees from Ukraine, Project Other States, and the Agricultural Regime, streamlining the process under a single framework.

The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade oversees the programme, which reflects bilateral economic migration arrangements Czechia has established with the listed countries.

Conditions employers must satisfy

Not all businesses operating in Czechia are eligible to use the scheme. Participating employers must have been registered and active in the country for a minimum of two years, have all outstanding legal and financial obligations fully settled, and employ at least six members of staff at the time of submitting an application.

These requirements are intended to ensure that only established businesses with a demonstrable need for additional labour are able to bring in workers under the programme, limiting potential misuse of the scheme.

The Qualified Worker Programme represents a structured approach to addressing labour shortages in key sectors of the Czech economy while maintaining defined eligibility criteria for both workers and the businesses seeking to hire them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh