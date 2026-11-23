Australia's border authorities released a detailed list of goods that all travellers, including Ghanaians, must declare upon arrival

The declaration requirements cover a wide range of items, from food and plant material to animal products and certain medications

Failure to declare prohibited or restricted items at the Australian border can result in heavy fines or criminal prosecution

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Australia has issued a formal reminder to all foreign visitors about the categories of items they are required to declare when entering the country, with the Australian Border Force (ABF) outlining the rules that apply to everyone crossing its borders, including Ghanaians travelling abroad.

The directive covers a broad range of goods that travellers must report to border officials upon arrival, regardless of whether those items are intended for personal use, as gifts, or for commercial purposes.

Australia lists items all foreign visitors must declare when entering the country. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Items travellers must declare at the Australian border

According to the Australian Border Force, visitors are required to declare all food, plant material, and animal products brought into the country.

This includes fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, meat, dairy products, eggs, and any traditional medicines or herbal remedies.

Soil, wooden items, and live animals also fall under mandatory declaration.

Beyond biological items, travellers must also declare any goods exceeding the duty-free threshold.

For adults, the duty-free limit stands at AUD 900, which is approximately GH¢4,230 at current exchange rates.

Children are permitted a lower threshold of AUD 450, roughly GH¢2,115. Any cash or monetary instruments totalling AUD 10,000 or more (approximately GH¢47,000) must equally be reported.

Firearms, weapons, and prohibited substances are subject to strict controls and must be declared regardless of quantity or origin.

Why the rules matter for Ghanaian travellers

Australia enforces some of the world's most rigorous biosecurity laws, designed to protect its unique ecosystem from foreign pests and diseases.

Failure to declare prescribed items can attract on-the-spot fines of up to AUD 2,664 (roughly GH¢12,500), and in more serious cases, travellers face prosecution and potential bans from re-entering the country.

For Ghanaians who frequently travel with home-cooked food, dried fish, palm nut products, or herbal preparations for personal use or as gifts, the regulations are particularly relevant.

Items such as kontomire, smoked herrings, shito, and locally prepared medicines would all require declaration at the border.

The ABF advises that declaring an item does not automatically mean it will be confiscated.

Border officers assess each case individually, and some goods may be treated, cleared, or returned to the traveller after inspection. However, concealing declarable items carries far greater consequences.

Travellers are encouraged to visit the Australian Border Force's official website for a comprehensive and up-to-date list of declarable goods before departing for Australia.

Australia explains how foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh