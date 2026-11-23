Leroy Boseman, the father of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, has passed away at the age of 82 after a brief illness, according to People

A family representative said he died on November 19, 2026, describing him as a beloved husband and father and asking for privacy as they grieve

Mr Boseman, who ran an upholstery business in South Carolina, shared three sons with his wife Carolyn, including Chadwick, who passed away in August 2020

Leroy Boseman, the father of late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, has passed away at the age of 82.

Chadwick Boseman's father, Leroy Boseman, passes away at 82 after a brief illness. Photo source: @complexpop/Instagram, Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Source: UGC

According to a family representative cited by People, he died on Thursday, November 19, 2026, after a brief illness.

The news was later shared by Complex Pop Culture on social media. His death comes more than six years after his son, the Black Panther star, passed away in August 2020.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss. It follows the recent passing of Grammy-winning R&B legend Peabo Bryson, who died at the age of 75.

Leroy Boseman's family mourns his passing

In a statement, the Boseman family remembered Leroy as a beloved husband and father. He ran an upholstery business in Anderson, South Carolina, where the family lived.

Leroy and his wife, Carolyn, shared three sons, Chadwick, Derrick and Kevin. Fans and social media users have since flooded the comment section of Complex's post with condolences.

Many also prayed for strength for Carolyn, who has now lost both her son and her husband.

See Complex Pop Culture's post below:

Leroy Boseman's bond with Chadwick

Chadwick Boseman often spoke about the influence his father had on his life and work ethic. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, he recalled watching his father work many night shifts.

He said that whenever he had a particularly hard week, he would think of him. Speaking to FOX Carolina in 2025, Leroy described Chadwick as a wonderful child.

"Everything he done was good. I have never seen a person like him," he said.

Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020

The actor passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

He rose to global fame for his role as King T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther. Other notable roles saw him portray Black American icons such as Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up.

News of his death left fans around the world heartbroken, as he had kept his illness private. His hometown of Anderson has since honoured him with tributes, including naming a fine arts centre after him.

R&B legend Freddie Jackson dies at 70

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that American R&B legend Freddie Jackson died at the age of 70. His family announced the news on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, through a statement shared on his official social media pages.

The singer was known for a string of chart-topping love songs in the 1980s. Sadly, he passed away just days after celebrating his birthday earlier in October.

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Source: YEN.com.gh