The US Citizenship and Immigration Services published guidance on what happens when a naturalisation applicant fails the English or civics test

USCIS confirmed that applicants who fail one section at their first interview are scheduled for a retest within a strict timeframe

The agency also clarified several related rules, including requirements around original documents and official study materials for the civics test

Any foreigner pursuing American citizenship who stumbles at the first interview now has a clearer picture of what comes next, after the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published detailed guidance on the consequences of failing the naturalisation test.

US publishes guidance on failing the citizenship exam. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, @donaldjtrump

Source: Getty Images

The agency's frequently asked questions page on the naturalisation process confirms that applicants are given two opportunities to meet the English and civics requirements. Falling short in one section during the initial interview does not disqualify a person outright, but it does set a countdown in motion.

US citizenship: What happens after a failed test

When an applicant fails either the English or civics portion at their first interview, USCIS arranges a second interview focused solely on the section they did not pass. Any section already cleared does not need to be repeated. The follow-up interview is booked within a window of 60 to 90 days from the original interview date, a schedule determined entirely by USCIS with no room for the applicant to negotiate the timing.

The naturalisation test covers three areas: reading, writing, and civics. All three must be passed before USCIS will approve a Form N-400, the formal application for US citizenship. Clearing the test alone, however, is not enough, as applicants must also satisfy the broader eligibility criteria set by the agency.

US citizenship: Other rules applicants should know

The USCIS guidance also addresses a number of practical concerns. Hiring an immigration lawyer is optional; applicants can proceed without one, though they are free to seek legal assistance. Official study materials for the civics test are available through the agency. During the interview itself, not every civics question on the list is put to the applicant, and candidates are only required to answer enough to demonstrate adequate knowledge.

For those who have already submitted a Form N-400 and whose Green Card is approaching its expiry date during the application process, USCIS recommends following specific steps to prevent complications. Original documents, including birth and marriage certificates, are generally expected to be presented at the naturalisation interview.

The guidance is particularly relevant to the growing number of Nigerians and other Africans who are navigating the so-called japa wave and working towards permanent settlement in the United States. A clear understanding of the retest rules gives applicants the opportunity to structure their preparation more strategically and reduce the risk of delays on the road to citizenship.

US lists clothing banned in visa photographs for applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government had a list of clothing items and accessories that visa applicants may not wear in their application photographs.

The rules affect both male and female applicants and form part of the official technical requirements enforced by the US government to maintain consistency and clarity across all visa submissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh