Australia announced a registration fee for individuals wishing to enter the Pacific Engagement Visa ballot, which offers permanent residency

The Pacific Engagement Visa, subclass 192, is open to citizens of 12 Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste

Up to 3,000 visas are available each year through the ballot, covering principal applicants, their partners and dependent children

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Australia has introduced a registration fee for prospective applicants seeking to enter the Pacific Engagement Visa ballot, a programme that offers a pathway to permanent residency for eligible nationals across the Pacific region.

Australia mentions a registration fee for the permanent residence visa ballot.

Source: Getty Images

The Pacific Engagement Visa, formally classified as subclass 192, is open to citizens of 12 countries: the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

How Australia's Pacific Engagement Visa Ballot works

Interested individuals register through Australia's Department of Home Affairs via the ImmiAccount online platform during officially designated ballot windows. The selection process is entirely random and electronic, meaning every registered participant stands an equal chance of being chosen.

Those drawn from the ballot receive an invitation to lodge a formal visa application, at which point they must prove they meet all relevant eligibility requirements before any visa is granted. Anyone not selected in a given ballot round must register afresh for the following year's draw, provided they still qualify at that time.

The registration fee has been set at $25, which is roughly equivalent to N33,600.

Workers already present in Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme are also eligible to register for the ballot alongside applicants from their home nations.

Visa aims to deepen Pacific-Australia connections

Each year, the programme makes up to 3,000 visas available through the ballot. Importantly, that figure encompasses not only the primary applicants but also their partners and dependent children, meaning one successful ballot entry can secure permanent residency for an entire family.

According to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the broader aim of the initiative is to grow the Pacific and Timor-Leste diaspora within Australia while preserving meaningful connections to applicants' countries of origin. The programme is also designed to deepen community ties and encourage greater exchange across culture, business, and education.

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Source: YEN.com.gh