Australia has set an age bracket of 18 to 46 for foreigners applying for the Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192)

The subclass 192 visa grants successful applicants the right to live and work in Australia permanently

The visa operates on a ballot system, meaning applicants must first be selected before lodging a formal application

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Australia has opened a structured permanent residence pathway for citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste through the Pacific Engagement visa, known officially as subclass 192, with the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs publishing clear guidance on who qualifies and how to apply.

Australia releases the steps on how to apply for its Subclass 192 permanent residence visa. Image credit: Hilary Wardhaugh, Getty Images; blowbackphoto/iStock

Source: UGC

The visa offers successful applicants the right to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis.

It is designed exclusively for nationals of participating Pacific island nations and Timor-Leste, giving them a defined route to settle in the country.

Who is eligible for the Subclass 192 Visa

One of the most critical eligibility conditions is age. Applicants must be between 18 and 46 years old, inclusive, at the time of applying.

Anyone who falls outside this bracket is automatically disqualified from the process, regardless of other qualifications they may hold.

Crucially, the visa does not follow a straightforward open application model. Instead, it runs on a ballot system.

Prospective applicants must first enter and be selected through the Pacific Engagement visa ballot before they are permitted to submit a formal visa application. Only those drawn in the ballot advance to the full application stage, meaning demand is regulated before the immigration process even begins.

How to Apply for Australia Subclass 192 Visa

The Department of Home Affairs outlines the full eligibility conditions and application steps on its official immigration portal.

Those interested in applying must meet the following requirements:

1. Be selected in the Pacific Engagement visa ballot

2. Apply online on or before the date specified in the 'Notification of Selection' letter

3. Be a citizen of a participating Pacific island country or Timor-Leste

4. Be aged between 18 and 46 inclusive at the time of application

Citizens of eligible countries are encouraged to review all conditions carefully before entering the ballot, as the two-stage structure means applicants must satisfy requirements at both the ballot and the visa application stages.

The ballot-based design also means that meeting every eligibility condition does not guarantee a place; selection remains the first and necessary hurdle.

Australia lists countries requiring visa fingerprint submissions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has confirmed that visa applicants from nine African countries are required to submit biometric data, such as fingerprints and a facial scan, before their applications can be processed.

According to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, the requirement is grounded in the Migration Act 1958 and the Migration Regulations 1994.

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Source: YEN.com.gh