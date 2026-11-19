The US Department of Labor has proposed its first comprehensive overhaul of PERM green card regulations in nearly 20 years

The proposed rule would extend post-layoff restrictions on PERM filings from six months to two years, affecting tech firms and other employers that regularly restructures

The proposal would also eliminate the Schedule A exemption covering nurses, physical therapists and certain other workers, affecting an estimated 23,835 annual petitions

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The US Department of Labor has put forward a sweeping overhaul of PERM, the labour certification process employers use to sponsor foreign workers for employment-based green cards, in what officials describe as the first comprehensive regulatory reform of the system in almost two decades.

The proposed rule, scheduled for publication in the Federal Register, would tighten the conditions under which employers can sponsor foreign nationals for EB-2 and EB-3 green cards, requiring longer recruitment periods, strengthening protections for American workers displaced by layoffs, and removing a longstanding exemption for certain healthcare and skilled workers.

The US Department of Labor proposes its first major PERM green card overhaul in nearly 20 years. Image credit: China Pool, PS Photography/Getty Images

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Stricter rules on layoffs and recruitment

Under current regulations, employers filing PERM applications must account for relevant layoffs of US workers that occurred within the six months prior to filing.

The proposed rule would extend that window to two years, meaning companies that have made redundancies in similar roles and locations would be barred from filing affected PERM applications during that period.

The Labor Department said the two-year window would offer "a more meaningful safeguard" against employers sidestepping scrutiny by delaying applications after workforce reductions.

Adam Klein, co-founder of Globali.ai and a former senior Department of Homeland Security official, told Newsweek the provision "could have far-reaching implications, particularly for technology companies and other employers that regularly restructure," adding that it "could prevent an employer from pursuing sponsorship altogether."

The proposal would also replace mandatory newspaper advertising with online recruitment, a shift the department estimates would generate approximately $164 million in annual savings. Employers would be required to keep job postings active for at least 90 days and retain application records.

Schedule A exemption eliminated

The proposed rule would remove Schedule A, a streamlined labour certification pathway currently available to professional nurses, physical therapists, and workers with exceptional ability in the sciences or arts. Those employers would instead be required to complete the full standard labour certification process.

The Labor Department said it "can no longer confirm that a nationwide shortage of workers exists" in those occupations to justify the exemption. Between fiscal years 2023 and 2025, an average of 23,835 Schedule A petitions were filed annually with US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Klein warned that eliminating the exemption would add "time, expense, and uncertainty" for affected employers, noting it "could have consequences well beyond immigration processing" given existing staffing pressures on healthcare institutions.

Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling said in a statement that "existing regulations have instead allowed companies to sponsor foreign workers without fully considering American workers first," and that the proposed rule would "ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labour."

The proposal is not yet final. The Labor Department is accepting public comments for 60 days following its Federal Register publication before any changes take effect.

US announces wages paid to inmates in federal prisons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had detailed the wages paid to prisoners who carry out work assignments inside federal correctional facilities.

Details published on the official website of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons indicate that sentenced, physically able inmates are not given a choice in the matter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh