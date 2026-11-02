Japan's Immigration Services Agency published official guidelines detailing the conditions under which permanent residents can lose their status

The guidelines follow a 2024 amendment to Japan's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, introducing new formal legal grounds for revocation

Foreign nationals on permanent resident visas in Japan have until April 1, 2027 to familiarise themselves with the new framework

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Japan's Immigration Services Agency has released official guidelines outlining the specific conditions under which foreign nationals could be stripped of their permanent residency, with the rules scheduled to come into force on 1 April 2027.

Japan's Immigration Services Agency published official guidelines detailing the conditions under which permanent residents can lose their status. Credit: Asahi Shimbun

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The guidelines, published in October 2026, stem from a 2024 amendment to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act (Cabinet Order No. 319 of 1951). That amendment introduced Article 22-4, Paragraph 1, Items 8 and 9 as formal statutory grounds on which permanent resident status can be revoked.

The framework was developed in response to supplementary resolutions passed by both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors. Lawmakers stipulated that any revocation of permanent residency must be handled carefully, with authorities required to assess individual circumstances before acting.

Factors such as how long a person has lived in Japan and the gravity of the alleged legal breach must both be taken into account.

Japan's government stated that the central objectives behind the guidelines are fairness and predictability, both for the affected individuals and for any related parties. The stated aim is not blanket enforcement but rather to give authorities a structured basis for acting where the law has genuinely been violated, while protecting those who have built their lives in the country from arbitrary loss of status.

Public Consultation and Effective Date

Before the guidelines were finalised, the Immigration Services Agency opened a public comment period from 4 August 2026 to 3 September 2026, during which members of the public could submit feedback on the draft rules.

The agency has since published the results of that consultation.

The guidelines will officially take effect on 1 April 2027. Foreign nationals currently holding permanent resident visas in Japan, as well as those in the process of applying for such status, are advised to review the new framework ahead of that date.

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Source: YEN.com.gh