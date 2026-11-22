Hamza Mohammed received a red card during the Black Challenge's semi-final victory over defending champions Türkiye on November 20

The World Amputee Football Federation Disciplinary Committee rejected Ghana's appeal to overturn the suspension ahead of Sunday's final

Ghana will face Morocco in their first-ever Amputee World Cup final, aiming to win the country's maiden global title

Ghana midfielder Hamza Mohammed will be absent from the Black Challenge's first-ever Amputee Football World Cup final after the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) Disciplinary Committee dismissed the country's appeal against his red card in the semi-final.

Hamza Mohammed will miss the 2026 Amputee World Cup final between Ghana and Morocco. Photo credit: World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Why Hamza Mohammed will miss World Cup final

The No. 8 was sent off shortly after Mohammed Mubarik netted from the penalty spot during extra time in Ghana's dramatic semi-final against defending champions Türkiye on Friday, 20 November.

Ghana submitted an appeal in the hope of having the dismissal overturned in time for Sunday's final, but the disciplinary body upheld the decision, confirming that Mohammed will serve his suspension, according to Joy Sports.

The absence of Hamza Mohammed is a considerable blow for head coach Stephen Richard Obeng.

The midfielder featured prominently throughout the tournament, scoring three goals en route to the grand finale, per WAFF, and his suspension leaves a gap in a squad that will now need others to absorb greater responsibility against a formidable Moroccan side.

How Ghana and Morocco reached the final

Despite finishing the semi-final with a reduced side, Ghana secured their place in the final through a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after the contest ended 1-1 at the close of extra time.

Watch how Ghana edged Türkiye on post-match penalty shootouts, as shared on X:

According to Ghanafa.org, Mubarik, Richard Arthur Opentil, Yussif Yahaya and Timothy Hayford all converted their spot-kicks, while Türkiye missed twice to send the Black Challenge through.

Ghana's opponents on Sunday are Morocco, who reached the final by defeating Brazil 2-1 in the other semi-final.

The North Africans have been consistent performers across the competition and will present a stern challenge.

Watch how Morocco pipped Brazil to reach the final, as shared on X:

However, the Black Challenge carries meaningful momentum into the fixture. Ghana defeated Morocco 2-1 in the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations final in Cairo, and that victory provides a measure of psychological confidence ahead of the rematch.

For Ghana, the final represents an opportunity to claim their first world title in amputee football.

The country previously competed at the 2010 and 2012 editions of the World Cup, finishing sixth on both occasions. A victory in the early hours of Monday (November 23) would mark a historic achievement for Ghanaian sport.

Ghana vs Morocco: Where to watch the final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans can watch the 2026 Amputee World Cup final between Ghana and Morocco live for free on the World Amputee Football Federation’s official YouTube channel.

However, no Ghanaian free-to-air television station had announced plans to telecast the match locally at the time of writing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh