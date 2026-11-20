Family members, dignitaries and sympathisers gathered at a Bronx cathedral on November 20 for the funeral of Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager shot dead while walking to school

Javits's father Thomas Frimpong sat visibly distraught at the service while his mother Doris Adu Gyamfi wept as those around her offered comfort

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder over the October 29 shooting, with two other alleged participants still being sought by police

The funeral of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian student fatally shot in the Bronx while heading to school, drew mourners to a Bronx cathedral on November 20, 2026, where heartbreaking scenes of grief unfolded as his parents struggled to hold themselves together.

Video footage that emerged from the service showed Thomas Frimpong, Javits's father, seated at the cathedral dressed in black, visibly overcome with anguish.

Mourners gather in the Bronx for Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong’s funeral. Image credit: ABCNY, @mondokay.online/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Nearby, his mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, also in mourning clothes, was seen weeping as those around her offered comfort. Mayor Zoran Mamdani, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Reverend Al Sharpton were among the dignitaries expected to attend.

Javits Frimpong's death

Javits was shot on the morning of Thursday, October 29, 2026, at approximately 9:25 a.m. near East 171st Street and Third Avenue, close to Crotona Park in the Bronx. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators showed three individuals chasing him before the attack. He was shot in the stomach and transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Javits had moved from Ghana to the Bronx in 2025 to live with his father and was enrolled as a 10th-grade student at DreamYard Preparatory School. His family described him as enthusiastic about his education in the United States and said he had ambitions of becoming a doctor.

Investigators initially explored several possible motives, including robbery, as his backpack reportedly went missing, and mistaken identity, with the possibility that he may have been confused with someone linked to a rival gang. His father had also told police that the school principal contacted him about two students who allegedly bullied Javits and were subsequently suspended. However, prosecutors informed the family they did not believe the suspected shooters attended DreamYard or had any connection to that bullying incident.

Arrest and charges

On November 11, 2026, police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the killing. The suspect was taken to the NYPD's 42nd Precinct for questioning and faces charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be tried as an adult, with his next court appearance scheduled for December 21, 2026. Police continue to search for two other suspected participants in the shooting.

The charges against the arrested suspect remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The death of Javits Frimpong has drawn significant attention in both Ghana and the United States, with his family's grief now on full display as they laid him to rest far from the country he grew up in.

Watch the TikTok video of the funeral service here:

Suspect in Javits Frimpong death to be tried as an adult

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a judge in New York had ruled that the 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong would be tried as an adult.

The suspect will be prosecuted under the adult criminal justice system but will retain certain age-related protections under New York's Raise the Age law.

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Source: YEN.com.gh