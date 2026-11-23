Davido's Ghanaian representative, Sabi Boi, alleged that a payment dispute involving gold caused the Afrobeats star's short performance at Osama's event

Sabi Boi claimed Osama attempted to settle an outstanding balance with gold that did not match the agreed amount, accusing him of trying to cheat them

The representative also addressed why Davido and Osama never took a photo together, pointing to the organiser's absence during the event

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Davido's Ghanaian representative, Sabi Boi, has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the Afrobeats star's brief appearance at Great Osama's event, pointing squarely at an unresolved payment dispute as the cause.

Davido's representative claims Great Osama did not pay the full agreed fees for the Manso performance. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Sabi Boi was blunt:

"Osama owes us money. Don't make it look like he gave a million dollars or two million dollars; that man owes us money. Yes, he owes us money."

How the Osama-Davido payment deal was structured

According to Sabi Boi, the arrangement involved Osama paying an initial portion of the performance fee before the event, with the outstanding balance to be settled in full once Davido arrived at the venue. He alleged that the second payment never came through as agreed.

"The deal was that Osama paid some amount of money to us and the deal was, when we get there we would take the rest of the payment before he gets on stage," Sabi Boi explained.

He went further, alleging that Osama tried to clear the remaining debt with gold rather than cash, but the amount of gold he presented fell well short of what they had negotiated.

"Osama is supposed to give us a certain amount of gold equivalent to the money he owes us. But what he brought is like, that is not what he was supposed to give us. What he brought was like he was trying to cheat us or something," Sabi Boi claimed.

He said the breakdown over the gold payment directly resulted in Davido cutting his set short.

"That's why the whole thing was that Davido had to perform a few songs and just leave because we had a deal and he didn't keep up to the deal," he added.

Sabi Boi addresses Osama-Davido photo drama

Beyond the money dispute, Sabi Boi also weighed in on the widely circulated reports that Osama was unhappy about not getting a photograph with Davido. His explanation placed the blame firmly on the organiser's own behaviour on the night.

He alleged that Osama was occupied selling tickets at the gate even as his headline act had arrived, leaving Davido without any personal engagement from the man who booked him.

"When Davido got on stage, I think Osama was still at the gate selling tickets. He didn't even make time for the guest that he brought. I mean, stay with him and have a little chat, like have some low business chat or introduce yourself, like do something, brother," Sabi Boi said.

He suggested Great Osama's frustration over the missing photo and his subsequent media appearances stem from that same failure.

"That's why he didn't have a photo, and he's pissed at that. Yes, Osama is pissed; that's why he's granting interviews left and right," Sabi Boi alleged.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Great Osama speaks on Davido's performance

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Ghanaian businessman Great Osama, who stood by his decision to bring Davido to his hotel’s third-anniversary celebration despite the backlash over the singer’s reportedly 19-minute performance.

Osama said he would even sell his house or hotel to cover any losses, a striking pledge that puts the controversy, and the risks behind the event into sharper focus.

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Source: YEN.com.gh